PMWI 2022 Afterparty Showdown: All teams, format, map order, prize pool, and where to watch 

With the conclusion of PUBG Mobile Invitational's (PMWI) Main Event yesterday, the five best teams from the charts have reached the PMWI: Afterparty Showdown, which will start on August 18. Apart from these, seven other teams have made it directly to the event through voting or invitation.
For the first time in PUBG Mobile's esports history, only 12 teams will be seen competing in the lobby. The event has several special awards that make the competition interesting for fans as well as players.
List of PMWI 2022 Afterparty Showdown's teams
Teams that qualified from Main Event
- Vampire Esports
- Falcons Esports
- Stalwart Esports
- Nigma Galaxy
- Damwon Gaming
From regional voting
- RA’AD (Egypt)
- Deadeyes Guys (Nepal)
- Bigetron Red Aliens (Indonesia)
- S2G Esports (Türkiye)
- ALPHA 7 ESPORTS (Brazil)
From invitation
- 7SEA Esports (India) (BGMI Showdown winners)
- R8 Esports (Special Invite)
Five out of these 12 teams were chosen by their regional in-game voting, while 7SEA Esports from India were invited as they won the BGMI Showdown.
The host country team R8 Esports from Saudi Arabia received a direct invitation for the phase.
The PMWI Afterparty Showdown will also occur across three days, from August 18 to 20, and each day will have six matches. This week, all six matches will take place on different maps. This will be the first time PUBG Mobile will include all six maps in a single event.
PMWI Afterparty Showdown's map order
The main event included only three maps: Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok. While the second week will also see three maps, including Vikendi and two small maps Livik and Karakin.
Match 1 - Erangel
Match 2 - Livik
Match 3 - Vikendi
Match 4 - Karakin
Match 5 - Sanhok
Match 6 - Miramar
Afterparty Showdown's prize pool distribution
This week, a total of $1 million prize pool will be distributed, of which $431K has been allocated as prize money based on the overall teams ranking. A total of $414K will be distributed as Match rewards, while in total, $180K will be awarded to the chicken dinner winners.
- 1st Place - $60K
- 2nd Place - $55K
- 3rd Place - $50K
- 4rth Place - $45K
- 5th Place - $40K
- 6th Place - $35K
- 7th Place - $30K
- 8th Place - $25K
- 9th Place - $20K
- 10th Place - $18K
- 11th Place - $15K
- 12th Place - $13K
- Match rewards - $414K (in total)
- WWCD - $180K (in total)
- Fan Favorite Player - $10K
- Eagle Eye, Most Headshots, Biggest Eliminations Spee, Most Eliminations - $5K each
- Best Watchparty - $50K
- Best Team Presentation - $20K
The PMWI Afterparty Showdown will be livestreamed at the same time as the main event (at 2 pm Riyadh Local Time, 4.30 IST) on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook channels.