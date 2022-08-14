PMWI 2022 Afterparty Showdown: All teams, format, map order, prize pool, and where to watch 

With the conclusion of PUBG Mobile Invitational's (PMWI) Main Event yesterday, the five best teams from the charts have reached the PMWI: Afterparty Showdown, which will start on August 18. Apart from these, seven other teams have made it directly to the event through voting or invitation.

For the first time in PUBG Mobile's esports history, only 12 teams will be seen competing in the lobby. The event has several special awards that make the competition interesting for fans as well as players.

List of PMWI 2022 Afterparty Showdown's teams

Teams that qualified from Main Event

Vampire Esports Falcons Esports Stalwart Esports Nigma Galaxy Damwon Gaming

From regional voting

RA’AD (Egypt) Deadeyes Guys (Nepal) Bigetron Red Aliens (Indonesia) S2G Esports (Türkiye) ALPHA 7 ESPORTS (Brazil)

From invitation

7SEA Esports (India) (BGMI Showdown winners) R8 Esports (Special Invite)

Five out of these 12 teams were chosen by their regional in-game voting, while 7SEA Esports from India were invited as they won the BGMI Showdown.

The host country team R8 Esports from Saudi Arabia received a direct invitation for the phase.

The PMWI Afterparty Showdown will also occur across three days, from August 18 to 20, and each day will have six matches. This week, all six matches will take place on different maps. This will be the first time PUBG Mobile will include all six maps in a single event.

PMWI Afterparty Showdown's map order

The main event included only three maps: Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok. While the second week will also see three maps, including Vikendi and two small maps Livik and Karakin.

Match 1 - Erangel

Match 2 - Livik

Match 3 - Vikendi

Match 4 - Karakin

Match 5 - Sanhok

Match 6 - Miramar

Afterparty Showdown's prize pool distribution

This week, a total of $1 million prize pool will be distributed, of which $431K has been allocated as prize money based on the overall teams ranking. A total of $414K will be distributed as Match rewards, while in total, $180K will be awarded to the chicken dinner winners.

1st Place - $60K

2nd Place - $55K

3rd Place - $50K

4rth Place - $45K

5th Place - $40K

6th Place - $35K

7th Place - $30K

8th Place - $25K

9th Place - $20K

10th Place - $18K

11th Place - $15K

12th Place - $13K

Match rewards - $414K (in total)

WWCD - $180K (in total)

Fan Favorite Player - $10K

Eagle Eye, Most Headshots, Biggest Eliminations Spee, Most Eliminations - $5K each

Best Watchparty - $50K

Best Team Presentation - $20K

The PMWI Afterparty Showdown will be livestreamed at the same time as the main event (at 2 pm Riyadh Local Time, 4.30 IST) on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook channels.

