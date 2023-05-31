PMWI Allstars 2023 Riyadh: In-game voting winners revealed 

Following the conclusion of the regional in-game voting, the 14 teams have been finalized for the PMWI Allstars 2023, the initial phase of the PUBG Mobile World Invitational. Four other teams will also be invited to this contest, which will be played from July 11 to 13. The Main Event, scheduled for July 14 to 16, will be the second phase of this grand $3 million event.

PUBG MOBILE Esports @EsportsPUBGM Get ready for the 2023 PMWI ALLSTARS Vote Event!



Show your support for your favorite team from May 26th to 30th!



Cast your vote on the "Esports" page in the in-game event center.



Check out the voting rules and guidelines now! 🥳



#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMESPORTS #PMWI #2023PMWI Get ready for the 2023 PMWI ALLSTARS Vote Event!Show your support for your favorite team from May 26th to 30th!Cast your vote on the "Esports" page in the in-game event center.Check out the voting rules and guidelines now! 🥳 🎉Get ready for the 2023 PMWI ALLSTARS Vote Event! Show your support for your favorite team from May 26th to 30th! 👏Cast your vote on the "Esports" page in the in-game event center.Check out the voting rules and guidelines now! 🥳#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMESPORTS #PMWI #2023PMWI https://t.co/82NF2PBaVx

On May 31, Temcent officially revealed the winners of the in-game voting, which was conducted from May 26 to 30 in 14 regions. These teams and the four special invitees will contest in the first stage for the six slots in the Main Event. Both phases will take place in Riyadh.

PMWI 2023 Allstars teams from regional voting

PUBG MOBILE Esports @EsportsPUBGM Congrats to all PMWI Allstars vote event winners！



After thorough verification, we have removed invalid votes and those submitted by accounts that violate the PUBG MOBILE User Agreement to ensure the integrity of the event.

#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMESPORTS #PMWI #2023PMWI Congrats to all PMWI Allstars vote event winners！After thorough verification, we have removed invalid votes and those submitted by accounts that violate the PUBG MOBILE User Agreement to ensure the integrity of the event. 🔥🔥 Congrats to all PMWI Allstars vote event winners！ 📣 After thorough verification, we have removed invalid votes and those submitted by accounts that violate the PUBG MOBILE User Agreement to ensure the integrity of the event. #PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMESPORTS #PMWI #2023PMWI https://t.co/ZKXcKheCKC

Here are the names of the 14 regional voting winners who will represent their country in the World Invitational Allstars.

S2G Esports (Turkey) Gaimin Gladiators (Europe) N Hyper (North America) ATON Esports (LATAM) Alpha7 Esports (Brazil) Bigetron Esports (Indonesia) SEM9 (Malaysia) Faze Clan (Thailand) Infinity IQ (Vietnam) Yangon Galacticos (Myanmar) DRS Gaming (Nepal) AgonXi8 (Pakistan) IKURD (Saudi Arabia) Titan Gaming (Africa)

Defending PMWI champion Vampire Esports has already been invited to this stage. One squad, each from Japan, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia (Host Country), will also be invited to the Allstars.

S2G Esports, the reigning PUBG Mobile world champion, claimed the most votes in the Turkish region. However, after clinching the 2022 PMGC, the team's performance in their regional PMPL Spring was not good, as they held 12th place there.

Gaimin Gladiators, who boasts the former superstar lineup of Natus Vincere, received the highest votes in Europe. The organization recently notched up the PMPL Spring EU. N Hyper, the formerly Nova Esports NA lineup, was the second-best squad in the Pro League Spring North America.

Surprisingly, Alpha7 Esports, the 2022 PMWI Afterparty's runner-up, will play in both phases of this World Invitational. The Brazilian unit gained the most votes for the Allstars and has already booked their slot in the Main Event by winning the PMPL Americas.

Bigetron Esports from Indonesia and Faze Clan from Thailand look to live up to their fans' expectations as their performances at the previous PMGC were disappointing. DRS Gaming, the runner-up of PMGC, will be Nepal's representative in the PMWI.

Poll : 0 votes