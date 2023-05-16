Tencent invites Vampire Esports to PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2023 Riyadh

Vampire Esports has received an invitation to participate in the PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2023 Riyadh for its spectacular display of skills in the previous edition. Last year, the Thai brigade first exhibited their superiority in the Main Event and then carried on in the Afterparty phase as well. Their splendid run in the previous PMWI had granted them a direct entry to the 2022 Global Championship, where they bagged sixth position.

PUBG MOBILE Esports @EsportsPUBGM 2023 PMWI Updates! Here's what you need to know:



1. 2022 PMWI Champion gets Special Invite to 2023 ALLSTARS STAGE.



2. Six teams advance to MAIN TOURNAMENT from ALLSTARS STAGE.



Stay tuned for exciting events from July 11th to July 16th!



Following their fantastic performance and victory at 2022 PMWI, Vampire esports, the 2022 PMWI Main tournament & Afterparty champion, have received the special invitation to the PMWI Allstars stage. There they'll battle it out against other teams to compete for qualification to the PMWI Main tournament.

On May 16, PUBG Mobile officially revealed the news through its social media pages, which read:

Following their fantastic performance and victory at 2022 PMWI, Vampire esports, the 2022 PMWI Main tournament & Afterparty champion, have received the special invitation to the PMWI Allstars stage. There they'll battle it out against other teams to compete for qualification to the PMWI Main tournament.

The Thai unit will participate in the Allstars phase, where they will have a chance to advance to the Main Event. The initial stage offers six slots for the second phase, allowing them to secure a spot.

About PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2023

Scheduled for July 11 to 16 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the 2023 edition is set to offer a remarkable grand prize of three million dollars. It will boast two three-day phases, the Allstars from July 11 to 13 and the Main Event from July 14 to 16. During the Allstars, 18 participants will contest against each other, with only six advancing to the PMWI Main Event.

Here are the 18 slot allocations for the Allstars:

PMPL INDONESIA PMPL MALAYSIA PMPL THAILAND PMPL VIETNAM PMPL SEA WILDCARD PMPL SOUTH ASIA PMPL PAKISTAN PMPL TÜRKiYE PMPL EUROPE PMPL ARABIA PMPL AFRICA PMPL BRAZIL PMPL LATAM PMPL NORTH AMERICA South Korea (one direct invite) One team from JAPAN One special invite - Vampire Esports KSA ( one host country team)

PUBG MOBILE Esports @EsportsPUBGM Get ready for the 2023 PMWI ALLSTARS Vote Event!



Show your support for your favorite team from May 26th to 30th!



Cast your vote on the "Esports" page in the in-game event center.



Check out the voting rules and guidelines now! 🥳



Get ready for the 2023 PMWI ALLSTARS Vote Event!

Show your support for your favorite team from May 26th to 30th!

Cast your vote on the "Esports" page in the in-game event center.

At the end of the Allstars, Tencent and Gamers8 will host the Main Event from July 14 to 16. Apart from the first stage's top six, 10 other teams from around the world will battle in the second phase.

Main Event slot distribution

PMPL Championship Spring South Asia PMPL Championship Spring Middle East and Africa PMPL Championship Spring Europe PMPL Championship Spring Americas Tianba (PEL) STE (PEL) Alter Ego (PMSL) Shine Like Diamond Twisted Minds (KSA, host country) winners of PUBG Mobile Japan League Season 3 Top 6 teams from PMWI Allstars

In February 2023, Vampire Esports recruited two renowned PUBG Mobile players, Noozy and TonyK. They achieved second place in the PMPL Thailand Spring and fourth in the PMSL. The club will aim to clinch the upcoming PMWI with its superstar lineup.

