PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2023: Slot distribution, format, schedule, and more revealed 

The highly anticipated PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2023 will see 29 teams around the globe contesting for a cash prize pool of $3,000,000. Tencent and Gamers8 have collaborated to conduct this grand competition in July this year. This will be one of the esports tournaments that will be a part of the Gamers8 gaming festival.

On April 25, Tencent disclosed that the PUBG Mobile event will be organized in two phases: the Allstars and the Main Event. It will feature invited teams, fan favorites, and a few regional PMPL Spring champions. Riyadh (KSA) will host this esteemed event from July 11 to 16, where all participants will gather to participate.

PMWI 2023 Riyadh format and slot distribution

PMWI 2023 slot distribution (image via PUBG Mobile)

Allstars (July 11 to 13)

The initial three-day phase will prioritize beloved teams, as 14 out of a total of 18 participants will be selected through fan voting, while Tencent will directly invite the remaining four. The voting period for all 14 teams will occur from May 26 to 30. The top five squads from the Allstars standings will progress to the Main Event.

Each PMPL event below will have one seat, which will be selected through voting.

PMPL INDONESIA PMPL MALAYSIA PMPL THAILAND PMPL VIETNAM PMPL SEA WILDCARD PMPL SOUTH ASIA PMPL PAKISTAN PMPL TÜRKiYE PMPL EUROPE PMPL ARABIA PMPL AFRICA PMPL BRAZIL PMPL LATAM PMPL NORTH AMERICA SOUTH KOREA (one direct invite) JAPAN (one direct invite) One special invite KSA ( one host country team)

Main Event (July 14 to 16)

The second phase of the contest will be thrilling as the top 16 teams will go up against each other. Apart from the top five from the Allstars, there will be 11 teams from different regions, including four teams from the regional PMPL Championships Spring, two from the PEL Spring, and two from the PMSL SEA.

PMPL Championship Spring South Asia PMPL Championship Spring Middle East and Africa PMPL Championship Spring Europe PMPL Championship Spring Americas Tianba (PEL) STE (PEL) Alter Ego (PMSL) Shine Like Diamond Twisted Minds (KSA, host country) winners of PUBG MOBILE Showdown 2023 Japan vs. Korea Special Invite Top 5 teams from PMWI Allstars

The recently concluded PEL 2023 Spring saw Tianba become the champion, while STE earned second place. Both Chinese teams will fight in the Main Event of the PMWI. The PUBG Mobile Super League SEA Spring, which ended on April 16, was clinched by Indonesia's Alter Ego, while Shine Like Diamond surprisingly achieved the runner-up seat there.

A special invite team will play in each phase of the 2023 PMWI. The defending champion Vampire Esports from Thailand failed to make it to the event as they claimed the fourth spot in the PMSL SEA Spring.

