The PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) Allstars Stage 2023 commenced today, with defending champions Vampire Esports finishing on top with 78 points. They secured two chicken dinners and eliminated a total of 45 opponents. Gaimin Gladiators followed in second place with 57 points, displaying consistency throughout the matches despite not achieving any chicken dinners.

Bigetron Red Villians started slow in the PMWI but grabbed third place with two chicken dinners and 50 points. Faze Clan did well to secure the fifth rank, while South Asian team DRS Gaming had an average showing but finished seventh.

PMWI Allstars Match Overview

Defending champions Vampire Esports started the day strong, winning the first match on Sanhok with seven frags. The squad focussed more on the zone in the fast-paced environment of Sanhok. Gaimin Gladiators and S2G Esports finished second and third with nine and six frags, respectively.

In the second match, Vampire Esports continued their dominance by defeating both DRS Gaming and Sem9, finishing with an impressive 13 frags. Such skillful execution against both squads showcased their exceptional abilities. Gaimin Gladiators, although eliminated in fourth place, managed to accumulate seven frag points.

Faze Clan demonstrated remarkable teamwork and emerged victorious in the third round on Erangel, securing ten frags. However, it was once again Vampire Esports who topped the match standings with an astounding 17 finishes, led by TonyK's exceptional performance, taking out eight enemies single-handedly.

Through clever tactics, Bigetron Red Villians clinched the fourth match of the day with eight frags. Gamin Gladiators unleashed their aggression and amassed 14 frag points, placing them at the top of the match standings. Faze Clan, despite an early elimination, managed to secure nine frags.

Team Falcon exhibited patience, allowing them to claim the top spot in the penultimate round, played on the Miramar desert map. DPlus secured second place, while Ikurd claimed the third spot with eight and five frags, respectively.

In the day's final battle, Bigetron RA took full advantage of the zone and achieved a stealthy victory with nine frags. Infinity IQ secured the second spot with three frags, while Yokohama Donuts Varrel earned seven elimination points, despite being eliminated early.

PMWI showcases the incredible skills and strategies of the top PUBG Mobile teams worldwide. The competition is fierce, and each side aims to claim the qualification berth at the PUBG Mobile World Invitational.

