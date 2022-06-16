Watch: Pokimane learns K-pop dance moves in South Korea with Ghost9

Imane Anys, often referred to as Pokimane, is a 26-year-old Moroccan-Canadian Twitch streamer. She also has a presence on YouTube. Pokimane, like many streamers out there, has a lot of content to offer in the way of video games. She plays League of Legends, Among Us, Fortnite, and more. But that's not to say her content is restricted to gaming.

Pokimane is presently on a trip to South Korea along with her friends such as AriaSaki, iGumdrop, JakenBakeLIVE, etc., which she announced on her socials earlier this month.

While away, Imane collaborated with a very popular South Korean boy band called Ghost9. The seven-member boy band consists of Junhyung, Shin, Kangsung, Junseong, Prince, Woojin, and Jinwoo. The Canadian streamer was seen in an adorable video learning dance moves from members of the band.

Pokimane and Ghost9 hit it off on the dance floor

On her second last stream in South Korea, Pokimane visited studios with Ghost9. Along with them was AleXa, the American singer and dancer who is presently based in South Korea, and fellow streamer and vlogger, JakenBakeLIVE.

Everyone seemed to have hit it off with each other in a fun and light-hearted dance session. They rehearsed various dance moves. Among them was a very popular dance move called Floss, which was originally created by Russell Horning or the Backpack Kid on SNL. The song has become extremely popular in Fortnite. The group completed the dance move and smoothly transitioned into another famous Fortnite dance (or emote) called the Orange Justice.

Timestamp: 1:21:15

The group was primarily led by Prince and Lee Shin, both of whom are the vocalists of the boy band. They demonstrated their dance skills on the floor while the rest followed along. Their rehearsals ended with a warm reception from the Canadian and her friends.

The entire group seemed to have thoroughly enjoyed the whole dance class, which lasted just over an hour on stream on Imane's Twitch channel titled 'stream is over, see you guys late for kpop dancing!'

The Ghost9 official Twitter page also tweeted out something nice and appropriate to express their pleasure of being invited to the stream. The tweet read:

Thank you so much for having us, we had a great time!...We hope our new friends @pokimanelol @jakenbakeLIVE @iGumdrop @AriaSaki @milktpapi @WaterLynnn can become K-pop stars with today's lesson!

How did fans react?

Needless to say, Pokimane learning dance moves from K-pop artists was always going to get a lot of attention.

These fans found the whole stream adorable.

With her last stream uploaded in South Korea earlier today, the Canadian streamer is now expected to return home. She continues to stream almost on a daily basis. Fans can watch how her trip to South Korea has been going on her Twitch channel.

