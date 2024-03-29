Police issue warrant for TreyLiving after Kick streamer went viral for making a "terrorist threat" on university campus

The Lamar University Police Department has issued a felony warrant against Kick streamer TreyLiving, whose real name is Trevonte Conrad. This comes weeks after the content creator filmed himself threatening a student on stream after barging into a classroom and interrupting the teacher. The clip had gone viral on social media earlier this month.

According to a social media post from the LUPD, the incident occurred on March 5 in the Communications Building of the campus. After a preliminary investigation, the police released a warrant against TreyLiving, urging people to come forward with information about the Kick streamer's whereabouts. The Facebook post by the official Lamar University Police Department also notes that he is wanted for a "terrorist threat felony."

Kick streamer TreyLiving is wanted by the police for a viral clip showcasing him threatening another student on Lamar University Campus

TreyLiving is a content creator on Kick and is currently serving a month-long ban from the streaming platform shortly after the clip of him threatening a student went viral. In the meantime, he has been going live on an alternate account on YouTube because his official account on that website was also taken down soon afterward.

In a Spaces conversation on X dated March 8, the Kick streamer stated that the police had come to his house and that they were trying to take his social media accounts offline. It is unclear exactly why the authorities had come to his house, and readers should note that the warrant for the arrest was only publicly announced on March 27.

For those who are not aware, here is a recap of the incidents which led the police to issue a warrant. TreyLiving can be seen barging into a classroom and rudely interrupting the professor using profanities. The Kick streamer then focused on one of the students and proceeded to threaten his life, repeatedly shouting that he would shoot him.

The streamer can be heard saying:

""Get your big a** home, boy! You're a b**ch, n**ga! You're a b**ch, n**ga! I'm going to shoot your b**ch a**!"

The incident was captured while TreyLiving was livestreaming on Kick, and the title of his stream was College Stream, Trolling People, Getting Faded in Classrooms. While the VOD and the original clips from the website have been removed due to his ban, they were reshared by the viewers on multiple websites. As of now, there is no report that indicates he has been arrested.