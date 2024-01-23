"Throwing away their dignity and integrity for clout" - Online community divided as Kick streamers "fight" and cause ruckus in classroom

Derek “Derekgraz,” a Kick streamer, has courted controversy by picking a fight in a college classroom. Alongside another person, the two laughed and taunted each other before leaving the room, insulting other students on the way out. This livestream led to quite a few netizens feeling sad or disappointed by people on Kick looking to score clout, even in a college classroom.

The Kick streamer, who allegedly attends FIU (Florida International University) according to his X.com account, has courted controversy with his in-class stream. The streamer teased that there would be lecture pranks going live, and so the fight was likely a part of that. Either way, many online viewers were not impressed.

"Throwing away their dignity and integrity for clout"

Netizens unimpressed by Kick streamers starting a fight in a college class

In a class at FIU in Florida, Kick streamers Derekgraz and a friend attended classes together as a part of the online stream titled GETTING ARRESTED AT FIU. A clip from this IRL stream went viral on the DramaAlert X.com account. It showed the streamer and another student allegedly getting into a fight.

The two called each other names, with the content creator yelling that the other young man didn’t even belong in this class. Ultimately, the two threatened to fight, played “Rock Paper Scissors” to see who would leave class, and then left the class. They would also yell obscenities at other students who said they were just doing this all for clout.

Most people weren’t shocked to see this happening in a North American school, while others simply thought it was incredibly corny. The classroom is supposed to be a place of education, not clout farming, so quite a few responses online found it to be a shameful thing that was taking place.

Some felt that the Kick streamer should be put in juvenile hall for this stunt, but as a 19-year-old, he would likely be arrested and sent to jail instead. Viewers were ashamed and disgusted by the stunt, with very few people being impressed by the actions of the streamer and his friend.

One X.com user called for them to be arrested for the prank, while others praised the girl who spoke up in the classroom despite being insulted by Derek and his co-streamer. The streamer was confronted by the police in a later clip for the stunt that they pulled in the classroom.

The Kick streamer would go on to livestream at a party later that evening, so it’s unlikely that anything permanent happened due to their in-classroom prank. It is unknown if the streamer will continue to pull stunts like this, but at the very least, they were shown that serious consequences could occur as a result.