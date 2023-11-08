Popular Dota 2 streamer and Shopify Rebellion player Arteezy joins Kick

Artour Babaev, better known in the Dota 2 world as Arteezy, has announced that he has joined Kick and will be streaming games on the platform on a regular basis. The Canadian is known for his stint at Evil Geniuses and, more recently, Shopify Rebellion, where he has been playing the MOBA professionally since last year.

Arteezy is widely considered one of the top Dota 2 professionals. He has one of the most popular English-speaking channels streaming the game on Twitch. As per statistics from SullyGnome, it was the 14th most-watched channel on the platform in the last year despite only streaming for less than 200 hours.

Comment byu/moumj from discussion inDotA2 Expand Post

While he has not been very regular with his streaming schedule on Twitch, it looks like the content creator will be changing that going forward, with viewers noting that he has promised regular streams every weekday on Kick.

"You go where I cannot follow": Fans have a mixed reaction as Arteezy announces signing a streaming deal with Kick

Expand Tweet

As a relatively new streaming platform, Kick has welcomed a number of content creators. Arteezy is joining a long list of Twitch streamers who have either moved to the platform after getting banned or after signing a lucrative contract. The $100 million deal that Felix "xQc" signed with the platform earlier this year is indicative of the trend.

However, numerous gambling controversies have plagued the platform, which was incidentally created by the founders of Stake, one of the world's largest crypto-casinos.

Recently, streamer Nick "Nickmercs" made headlines after announcing that he acquired a house outside the USA so that he could legally gamble on stream.

Fans praising the announcement (Image via X)

While many fans of Arteezy have lauded his latest announcement, some have expressed displeasure at the news. A few even called it cringe, while one X user wrote:

"You go where I cannot follow"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While Kick has stepped up their game by increasing moderation on the website, many have called out content creators who have signed deals with the platform.