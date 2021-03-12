Popular Free Fire streamer Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) completes 9 million subscribers on YouTube

Amit Sharma, aka Desi Gamers, is one of the biggest names in the Indian Free Fire community. He primarily makes gameplay videos based on the title and occasionally conducts live streams on YouTube for his subscribers and fans.

The content creator recently completed 9 million subscribers on YouTube.

Over the past few years, live streaming and content creation related to gaming have become a feasible career option for several players.

In recent years, battle royale titles such as Free Fire and PUBG Mobile have become the front runners in the mobile gaming market. The former, created by Garena, is perhaps one of the most played games worldwide and has received numerous awards.

Also read: Top 3 active and passive abilities in Garena Free Fire

Free Fire streamer Amitbhai completes 9 million subscribers on YouTube

Free Fire has amassed a huge following on numerous online platforms, including YouTube. It pioneered the way for the growth of several digital content creators, and Amitbhai is one of the most successful YouTubers.

He has reached unparalleled heights and recently achieved a massive subscriber count of 9 million on his YouTube channel: Desi Gamers.

Advertisement

Amitbhai's YouTube channel

Amitbhai has been one of the top YouTubers in the Indian Free Fire community, and the total combined views on his channel stand as proof.

Desi Gamers has a total of 1,087,849,828 combined views on his YouTube channel. He started his channel three years ago and uploaded his first video in October 2018, and there has been no looking back since then.

The popular YouTuber also occasionally uploads Minecraft gameplay videos on his channel.

His YouTube channel: Click here to visit.

He is also quite active on Instagram and also has a Discord channel of his own.

His Facebook account: Click here to visit.

His Instagram account: Click here to visit.

His Discord link: Click here to visit.

His Twitter account: Click here to visit.

Amitbhai's Free Fire ID: 206746194

Also read: DJ Alok vs Hayato vs Chrono: Which Garena Free Fire character is better for the Factory Challenge?