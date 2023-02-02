India has seen a huge surge in esports events in the last few years. The massive potential has lured popular YouTuber Ajey Nagar, aka Carryminati, to buy a stake in renowned esports firm Big Bang based in Mumbai.

Together, Ajey Nagar and his business partner Deepak Char purchased a 10% share in Big Bang Media Ventures' esports section. International Esports Federation (IESF) recently partnered with Big Bang Esports to present the first competition. With its headquarters in South Korea, the IESF works to have esports accepted as a legitimate sport globally. It is a 130-member federation with participants from five continents presently making up the organization, which was created in 2008.

Carryminati is one of the most illustrious names in the Indian gaming community. He streams lots of online games on his channels and has a huge audience base across the region. Film producer Madhu Mantena and former banker Ravneet Gill run Big Bang Esports.

In his statement, Carryminati stated:

“I am pleased to join the family of Big Bang Esports Pvt. Ltd. and become a stakeholder along with my business partner. India is one of the fastest-growing esports markets in the world."

Commenting on the growth of the Indian esports scene, Carryminati went on to say:

"The growth of esports in India has been phenomenal in recent years. This boom will only gain momentum with more vigor and pace in the coming few years. Esports has held a significant influence in my career trajectory and hence this partnership is a natural fit..”

Carryminati's business partner Deepak Char commented that India may emerge as a leading gaming capital now that the government has recognized gaming. He believes that the partnership may lead to many interesting developments in esports. He said:

“India will emerge as one of the leading gaming capitals of the world in the near future, given that the government has now recognized gaming as a sport and this partnership will open doorways for many exciting developments to occur in the e-sports arena. The development of esports is a movement and needs the support of all stakeholders from the community to make it a success."

Madhu Mantena, the owner of Big Bang Ventures, stated:

"CarryMinati along with them, will co-create an esports culture that builds not just champion gamers and also celebrates the spirit of participation while rewriting the future of sport.”

The collab aims to improve the already growing esports community, influence active participation, and imbue a competitive mentality among players. It will help gamers and creators get more opportunities to showcase their skills on a much wider scale with support from bigger names in the industry.

