5 best Android games like Pokémon

Pokémon is currently one of the top games on the Google Play Store. The title works on augmented reality, where players can catch rare and legendary Pokémon on their smartphones. It uses the device's GPS and shows different Pokémons on their screen with the option to catch them.

That said, gamers are constantly on the lookout for new similar games. In this regard, this article lists the best games similar to Pokémon for Android players.

Five best games to try like Pokémon on Android

5) Dragon Mania Legends

Dragon Mania Legends (Image via Google Play Store)

Dragon Mania Legends is a family-friendly dragon simulator game. Players can train unique dragons to make them more powerful and skillful. They can also build a city for their dragons and collect dragon breeds to get some mythical creatures as pets.

One can create a legendary dragon team in a magical world while breeding and training them to master their skills in fights across many islands and realms. Dragon Mania Legends is similar to the Pokémon game in some ways.

Download Dragon Mania Legends from here.

4) Bulu Monster

Bulu Monster (Image via YouTube)

The Bulu Monster is a great gaming option for players looking for monster-catching games on Android. The game allows players to train monsters on Bulu island and is compatible across a wide range of devices.

Gamers must discover, capture, fight and train their favorite monsters. Developers are continuously adding new and more unique monsters with new updates. Players can play the game online and offline for a more versatile gaming experience.

Download Bulu Monster from here.

3) Dragon Village 2

Dragon Village is an Android game popular for its high-quality graphics. Here, players can create a planet filled with powerful dragons. The title allows players to nurture, feed, and breed their beloved, friendly, and adorable dragons.

Players can train these large pets for competitive battles accessed from the menu. Battles help players unlock more powerful dragons and other rewards. Gamers also have the option to crossbreed their dragons to get mythic ones.

Download Dragon Village 2 from here.

2) Monster Masters

Another game similar to the popular Pokémon title is Monster Masters, which is available on the Google Play Store and can be downloaded for free.

The game allows players to create ultimate monster squads and defeat rivals from global leaderboards. Players can collect, train and evolve monsters, develop their skills and take them to arenas to duel with other players.

Download Monster Masters from here.

1) Monster Legends

Monster Legends is among the best gaming titles in the same league as Pokémon. The game boasts over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store with an impressive 4.5-star rating. Players can breed and train rare monsters and build their fighting force to take on other monster masters worldwide to receive rewards.

Players can create a city where new monsters are added and trained to complete new challenges. Gamers can upgrade their monster skills in the monster lab and devise new strategies to get better at defeating rival masters.

Download Monster Legends from here.

