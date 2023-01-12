Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Where to get Noibat and Noivern

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet bring many pocket monsters from earlier generations to the vast wilderness of Paldea, including species like Noibat and Noivern. Introduced back in Generation VI, the Sound Wave Pokemon and its evolved counterpart can be encountered and captured while exploring the overworld of the latest Generation IX titles.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Pokedex launched with around 400 entries for the completionists among the players to strive to complete. Some pocket monsters are a little tricky to find in-game, while others will only evolve under specific conditions.

So how can players get Noibat and Noivern in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet during their playthrough?

Locations of Noibat and Noivern in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

According to the Pokedex entry in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Noibat appears primarily during the night and is known to live in caves. It further states that the pocket monster lets its guard down while sleeping. Players will be able to encounter Noibat flying around in North Province (Area One), North Province (Area Two), and West Province (Area Two) in Paldea.

The Generation VI Noibat is a dual-type pocket monster with a Flying and Dragon combination. Its physical characteristics are based on bats, whose ears draw influence from speakers, harking to its name and nickname that focuses on sound and noise.

The Pokedex entry for Noivern, the evolved form of the Sound Wave Pokemon, hints that it lives in the northeastern parts of Paldea and can be found flying high in the sky at night in Scarlet and Violet. Trainers can encounter it in North Province (Area One) and North Province (Area Two) at night.

Trainers can also get a Noivern through evolution by leveling Noibat to level 48 through exploration, engaging in battles, and utilizing in-game items like Rare Candy and EXP. Candy. There are no other special conditions or requirements for this evolution.

Noivern has a high-Speed stat of 123, with an 85 HP stat and a 97 Special Attack stat, so it has a total base stat of 535. Players should seek to have a Noivern with a Modest (increases Special Attack stat while decreasing Attack stat) or a Timid (increases Speed while decreasing Attack stat) nature to further accentuate the pocket monster's prowess.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can find the best Dragon-type pocket monsters available in the games by checking out this article.

The developers at Game Freak have been adding new events to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet through the mechanics of Mystery Gifts and the unique Tera Raid Battle events. The former allows players to redeem gift codes provided by the developers to acquire free in-game items. Codes currently available can be found here.

The Tera Raid Battle events allow players to band together and square up against formidable foes with unique Tera Types. The Unrivaled Tera Raid Battle events have also seen the debuts of Charizard and Cinderace in Paldea and their respective evolution families.

Unrivaled Cinderace with the Mightiest Mark will appear again in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in the 7-Star Tera Raid Battles this weekend. The event will begin on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 00.00 UTC and continue until Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 23.59 UTC.

