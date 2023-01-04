Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift (January 2023): All available codes and how to redeem them

Game Freak has recently been providing free in-game items to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players through Mystery Gift codes. These freebies include a unique Pikachu with a special Tera Type, League Points, sandwich ingredients, and more. In general, this is an excellent way for the developers to engage with the community and reward them for their support and engagement.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet heralded the latest generation in the long-running mainline video game series of the iconic franchise. The Generation IX titles take place in the vast wild expanse of Paldea, where players will get the opportunity to catch over 400 pocket monsters.

This article lists all the available Mystery Gift codes for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that players can use in January 2023. It will also inform readers on how they can redeem these through the in-game menu.

Everything you need to know about Mystery Gift codes that are currently available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

As mentioned above, the Mystery Gift codes are released by the developers of the Pokemon titles so that trainers can redeem them to get a variety of rewards as advertised in the announcement. The currently available items and codes are as follows:

READY4RA1D - 20,000x League Points (Will expire on Tuesday, January 31, 2023)

- 20,000x League Points (Will expire on Tuesday, January 31, 2023) HAJ1ME0R1G1NAL - 10x Peanut Butter, 10x Prosciutto, 10x Hamburger, 10x Cream Cheese, 10x Noodles and 10x Rice (Will expire on Tuesday, January 31, 2023)

- 10x Peanut Butter, 10x Prosciutto, 10x Hamburger, 10x Cream Cheese, 10x Noodles and 10x Rice (Will expire on Tuesday, January 31, 2023) Get via Internet [No code] - Pikachu with a Flying Tera Type (Will expire on Tuesday, February 28, 2023)

[No code] - Pikachu with a Flying Tera Type (Will expire on Tuesday, February 28, 2023) Available when a digital version of the games is purchased at the Nintendo eShop - Adventure Set that consists of 10x Potion, 5x Full Heal, 3x Revive, 3x Ether, 1x Rare Candy, and 1x Nugget (Will expire on Tuesday, March 7, 2023)

- Adventure Set that consists of 10x Potion, 5x Full Heal, 3x Revive, 3x Ether, 1x Rare Candy, and 1x Nugget (Will expire on Tuesday, March 7, 2023) Available when a physical or digital double pack of Scarlet or Violet is purchased - 200 Poke Balls

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica



Players who purchase the game will be able to receive this Flying Tera Type Pikachu via the Mystery Gift feature in game until 2/28.



Pre-order now:

ninten.do/6013jR4cR Obtain a special Pikachu that knows the move Fly as a #PokemonScarletViolet early purchase bonus!Players who purchase the game will be able to receive this Flying Tera Type Pikachu via the Mystery Gift feature in game until 2/28.Pre-order now: Obtain a special Pikachu that knows the move Fly as a #PokemonScarletViolet early purchase bonus! 🎈Players who purchase the game will be able to receive this Flying Tera Type Pikachu via the Mystery Gift feature in game until 2/28.Pre-order now:ninten.do/6013jR4cR https://t.co/CSY0DJMCn3

For trainers who wish to redeem these codes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and claim these rewards, they will need to follow the steps given below:

Make sure your Nintendo Switch is connected to the internet and launch the game.

Players will need to have the Pokemon Center and Poke Portal unlocked in their version of the game, which should approximately take about 1.5 hours. Once that has been unlocked, make your way to the in-game menu.

Open the Poke Portal, scroll down the page, and click on the Mystery Gift option.

Clicking on the 'Get via Internet' option will reward players with a special Pikachu sporting the Flying Tera Type.

Clicking on the 'Get with Code/Password' option will allow you to input the aforementioned Mystery Gift codes to redeem the stated in-game items.

Clicking on the 'Check Mystery Gifts' option will allow you to check for other Mystery Gifts that you may have received in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Clicking on the 'Check Poke Portal News' option allows you to download the latest Poke Portal News from the developers.

This is everything that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players need to know about the Mystery Gift codes that are currently available and how they can be redeemed in-game. Players are advised to keep an eye on this page as we will update it with any new codes announced by the developers as and when they arrive.

Following their release, both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have faced a barrage of criticism for the severe technical issues that have plagued critics and players alike in their adventures in Paldea. Ranging from random FPS drops to hilarious glitches, these issues were heavily panned across reviews and feedback.

Pokémon @Pokemon



Immerse yourself in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the first open-world RPGs in the Pokémon series!



Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are now available: The world of Pokémon has evolvedImmerse yourself in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the first open-world RPGs in the Pokémon series!Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are now available: pkmn.news/BuyScarletViol… The world of Pokémon has evolved ❤️ 💜 Immerse yourself in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the first open-world RPGs in the Pokémon series!Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are now available: pkmn.news/BuyScarletViol… https://t.co/8CaHXH2LDQ

The severity of the issue propelled Nintendo to acknowledge the matter and assure trainers that they were working to ensure that players have a positive experience with their titles. Barring these technical troubles, the titles have received appreciation for certain features like the Auto Battle mechanic.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have been quite a sensation, notching up more than 10 million sales in the first three days of their launch. It has been serenaded as the biggest console-exclusive launch of all time. The developers have also consistently provided unique events for players to engage in over the past month.

Poll : 0 votes