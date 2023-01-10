Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Best Houndoom PvP build

Houndoom is a Dark/Fire-type Pokemon first introduced to the franchise in Generation II. The Pocket Monster's design is inspired by hellhounds, and it's known to scare away other creatures with its scary howl in the games.

Houndoom can be obtained in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet by evolving Houndour starting at level 26. It can also be found in certain areas of the Paldea region, such as the North Province (Area Two), at night.

Simply having good stats is not enough to be successful in PvP battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It requires a combination of the correct moveset, ability, nature, EVs, and held item, along with the right companion who can compensate for weaknesses.

So, how should you build your Houndoom for it to shine in the Scarlet and Violet PvP scene?

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Most effective PvP build for Houndoom to shine as a Special Attacker in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Houndoom's Dark/Fire typing gives it six weaknesses and one immunity (to Psychic). With its impressive Speed and Special Attack stats, as well as a respectable stat spread other than Defense, the creature can be used in competitive battles as a Special Attacker that can one-shot opponents before they can hit it.

Houndoom has a base Special Attack of 110, which makes STAB moves like Fire Blast and Dark Pulse hit hard enough to take out even resistant opponents with one hit. It also has a 95 base Speed, which means it will also go first in all probability. However, it needs to be able to take one hit in order to be perfectly set up for subsequent turns. This is where its supporting Pokemon might come into play.

The best build for Houndoom to shine as a strong Special Attacker is as follows:

Ability: Flash Fire

Flash Fire Nature: Timid

Timid EVs: 252 Special Attack / 252 Speed/ 4 HP

252 Special Attack / 252 Speed/ 4 HP Moves: Heatwave + Dark Pulse + Nasty Plot + Will-O-Wisp/Destiny Bond

Heatwave + Dark Pulse + Nasty Plot + Will-O-Wisp/Destiny Bond Tera-Type: Fire/Dark

Fire/Dark Item: Life Orb

Houndoom's PvP build explained

Having a Pokemon like Indeedee, who can use Follow Me in the first turn and survive a Super Effective hit meant for Houndoom, will almost surely set it up for success in the subsequent rounds. In this round, Houndoom should start with Nasty Plot to double its already high Special Attack.

With Houndoom's Special Attack raised by two stages, Dark Pulse and Heatwave will do insane amounts of damage, especially with the Life Orb boost. Having Will-O-Wisp will ensure some chip damage to the opponent because of the Burn it inflicts. Destiny Bond, which can be learned by the Dark Pokemon via breeding, can be used when it has low health to ensure it takes down whoever kills it.

EV training Houndoom to boost its Special Attack and Speed will be most effective. This will ensure it outspeeds almost all Pokemon on the field (unless Trickroom is up). The Pocket Monster will be able to KO basically anyone using its Life Orb-boosted STAB moves, irrespective of type-effectiveness.

Having Flash Fire is a good idea as it gives Houndoom extra immunity in addition to making Heat Wave even more powerful. With Flash Fire in play, there is also a chance of scoring a double knockout with Heat Wave.

Houndoom is not going to be the ideal candidate for Terastallization, as it doesn't particularly benefit from changing its type to anything else (it doesn't get too many strong damaging cover moves of the Special category). Having said that, both Fire and Dark are decent options to make better use of the STAB moves it has.

With this build and the right partner, Houndoom will set the battlefield on fire in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet PvP.

