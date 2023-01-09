Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to get Houndour and Houndoom

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the wild expanse of Paldea boasts a plethora of Pokemon, amounting to over 400 entries in the regional Pokedex. This includes a mixture of both new and old faces, with several Pokemon from previous generations such as Houndour and Houndoom finding a home in Paldea.

Besides the pocket monsters already present in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet immediately after launch, Game Freak has slowly been adding more Pokemon to the latest Generation IX titles through special events such as the seven-star Tera Raid Battles.

The last two iterations have already seen the addition of Charizard, Cinderace, and all the members of both Pokemon's evolutionary families. This article details where Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will be able to find Houndour and Houndoom in the wilderness of Paldea.

Where can players find Houndour and Houndoom in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Introduced back in Generation II, Houndour is a dual-type Pokemon with a combination of Dark and Fire-type. Nicknamed the Dark Pokemon, its physical characteristics are based on the notion of hellhounds, with a portion of a skull visible on its forehead.

Houndours can generally be found by trainers in caves, cliffs, and open areas at nighttime, as its Pokedex entry mentions that it becomes more active then, in the South Province (Area Four) and the South Province (Area One). Additionally, they can be encountered in the Poco Path cave.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players should be able to evolve Houndour into Houndoom by leveling the former to level 24 through different means of exploration, battle, and by using Rare Candy or Exp. Candy. Houndoom can also be encountered in the games' overworld in the North Province (Area Two) during the night.

Houndoom packs quite a significant punch that justifies including it in a competent trainer's battle party, especially with its dual-type combination and incredible stats. It has a high Sp. Attack stat of 110 coupled with a Speed stat of 95. With a Modest Nature, this Pokemon's Sp. Attack stat can be increased even further.

Players would also prefer to have a Houndoom that has the hidden ability Unnerve. This unique ability prevents an enemy Pokemon from using any of its Held Berries.

As mentioned above, Game Freak has been introducing various pocket monsters to Paldea through the special seven-star Tera Raid Battle events in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. While both phases of the Unrivaled Charizard event have concluded, trainers still have a chance to catch Cinderace when this Unrivaled pocket monster with the Mightiest Mark returns later this week for its second phase.

Catching Cinderace will allow players to breed the Pokemon with a Ditto to hatch a Raboot which can be evolved by trainers into Scorbunny and then further into another Cinderace. The same process was possible with the earlier Unrivaled Tera Raid boss Charizard, which saw the arrival of Charmander and Charmeleon to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers have been eagerly waiting for the official announcement of the highly anticipated DLC. Although there have been plenty of leaks regarding what it will entail, players will have to wait for the official announcement to learn what the contents of the DLC will be.

