The writing department of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet really shines in coming up with interesting descriptions for each Pocket Monster that is included in the games.

They give each creature a unique personality, and the list covers an increasingly wide range of dispositions and motivations. Pokemon are described as being different shades of quirky, angsty, aggressive, nonchalant, and so on.

There is satire and nihilism that can be read into these entries, some of which are way beyond the average eleven-year-old's scope of thinking (who are the target audience for the game).

The developers have made sure that Pokemon have grown into complex beings that have more to say than just their names. This tells us two things. Firstly, the fact that the developers are not designing the games just for kids anymore. The thought that goes into writing Pokemon like this is a nod to older fans who grew up with the franchise and still feel a connection to it.

Secondly, this is a testament to the power of pop culture at large, which has the potential to make us reflect on and reconsider our values and worldviews.

This article is a list of five such Pokedex entries from the latest Generation of Pokemon games that have left Pokefans giggling and mesmerized upon seeing their favorite franchise make such strong statements in such a smart way.

Corviknight, Gothitelle, and three other Pokemon with Paldean Pokedex entries that the community loved

1) Corviknight (and Tinkaton)

“Corviknight can’t serve as a taxi service in Paldea because the Pokémon’s natural predators will attack it while it flies, endangering the customer.”

By “natural predators,” the Pokedex is referring to Tinkaton. To put this into perspective, Corvaknight is a 7’03” deadly-looking raven that has feathers tempered with steel. Compared to that, Tinkerton is a 2’04” bubblegum-colored creature (albeit with a hammer twice its size).

This is where debates about whether size matters should come to an end. Tinkerton is known to fling rocks at the Raven Pokemon as it flies by. This meme by a Redditor sums up the dynamic perfectly.

This relationship can be a great lesson for kids and adults alike to not underestimate anyone based on their size. It can also be an extended metaphor for the power and meaning seemingly casual insignificant things can hold.

2) Gothitelle

“Gothitelle unleashes psychic energy and shows opponents dreams of the universe’s end. These dreams are apparently ethereal and beautiful.”

Imagine being a real person facing a Gothitelle and being shown how the entire universe is going to face its death. To put it very simply (and rather crudely), this follows a popular hypothesis that there will come a point in time when energy transfer between particles will no longer be possible because everything in the universe will come to an equilibrium.

This obviously indicates the end of humanity as well, which can be a hard pill for most people to swallow. On a smaller scale, it can be seen as a prophecy that hints at humanity pushing the earth towards an imminent death.

3) Palafin

“This Pokémon changes its appearance if it hears its allies calling for help. Palafin will never show anybody its moment of transformation.”

Palafin is basically the Clark Kent or the Peter Parker of the Paldea region. The world knows of it as an underachiever who is not good for much, but it is Palafin who will come to their rescue when they are in trouble.

The Paldean dolphin also emulates the superhero characters since it only changes into its Hero form when it is hidden from anyone’s sight. This is an interesting gimmick to add, and players love the creature’s humility.

4) Gholdengo

“Its body seems to be made up of 1,000 coins. This Pokémon gets along well with others and is quick to make friends with anybody.” - Scarlet

“It has a sturdy body made up of stacked coins. Gholdengo overwhelms its enemies by firing coin after coin at them in quick succession.” - Violet

The Coin Entity Pokemon’s Scarlet entry (in addition to its appearance) feels too much like a C3PO callback to be ignored. However, the developers made sure that it wasn’t merely as happy-go-lucky as the robot from the Star Wars franchise.

Gholdengo’s Violet entry makes it seem like a much more layered character, with echoes of the real world sounding out pretty loudly. A creature that overwhelms anyone who comes in its way with lots of money is an idea that appears to be reflecting on the social and economic conditions of the world right now.

5) Greedent

“If it spots a berry tree, it will immediately go to gather berries without a sideways glance—even if it’s in the middle of a battle.”

This Normal-type Pokemon has got its eyes on one thing and one thing only: berries. The embodiment of greed itself, it is known to stuff its mouth with rocks when it can’t find any berries to gorge on.

Cute as it is, it’s impossible not to crack up when you see a creature so dedicated to this one cause. There is, however, some thought behind this design. It can be interpreted as a satire on the human condition of not being able to let go of worldly duties and running towards the human equivalent of a "Greedent berry."

Poll : 0 votes