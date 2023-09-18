"Premier League gave the middle finger to charity": Viewers call out Premier League for copyright striking the Sidemen Charity Match

The YouTube video for the Sidemen Charity Match held on September 9 was recently taken down due to a DMCA takedown request from the FA Premier League. While the VOD has been restored, the reason for the copyright strike appears to be because the match was held at the London Stadium, which is traditionally used by the Premier League team West Ham United FC.

Suffice it to say fans were not happy with the strike and called out the Premier League with some harsh words on social media after the news spread.

One X (formerly Twitter) user even insinuated that the league was so greedy it hindered a charitable event, writing:

"Premier League really just gave the middle finger to charity."

Why was the 2023 Sidemen Charity Match video taken down from YouTube? Decoding the backlash against the Premier League

The British YouTube group-led charity football match was perhaps one of the biggest content creator-focused events of the year, with both sides boasting prominent YouTubers and Twitch streamers from across Europe and North America. The 60,000-capacity stadium was fully booked, with millions from around the world tuning in live to watch their favorite creators play football.

The star-studded cast featured names like MrBeast, IShowSpeed, KSI, xQc and Chunkz. The annual event drew in a huge audience in 2022, and the Sidemen outdid themselves by booking the London Stadium, which was a significant upgrade over last year's venue.

But it appears that choosing West Ham United's home stadium was what caused the Premier League to issue a takedown of the video.

After a lot of backlash, the video has since been swiftly reinstated and is watchable on the official Sidemen YouTube channel. However, the incident has left many wondering why the takedown would happen in the first place. Users on X were unhappy with how the FA Premier League took action against a charitable event.

Here are a few reactions on social media:

Even KSI was flabbergasted after the video was taken down. Readers can find out more about the YouTuber's reaction to the copyright strike here.