MrBeast teaches class at Harvard

Popular YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast" took a trip to Havard University this morning. The successful content creator and businessman stopped by the Ivy League school to teach a class of Harvard Business School students for a day. He posted a couple of photos on Instagram, one of him standing by the Harvard Business School sign and another during his lecture.

While he did not provide information about the contents of his lesson plan, the chalkboard behind him indicated that he discussed how to build a brand besides philanthropy.

He joked about his own past with higher education, reflecting on how he was invited to teach at Harvard despite withdrawing from college early on.

"I taught a class at Harvard which is pretty funny because I dropped out of college after only going for two weeks..."

At the age of 24, MrBeast has become one of the most successful YouTubers in the platform's history, with over 140 million subscribers on his main channel. He has also become a successful entrepreneur, running his candy bar brand, Feastables, and MrBeast Burger restaurant chain.

These accolades are likely what led to him being invited to Harvard University's Business School to teach a class. He gave a lecture at the prestigious Ivy League school on the morning of April 6, posting about the experience on Instagram afterward.

While there weren't many details about his lecture at Harvard, a photo of the chalkboard behind him provided some clues as to what he discussed. It appears he talked about building a brand, likely with a heavy focus on social media and philanthropy, subjects he has plenty of insight on.

Jimmy Donaldson dropped out of college just 2 weeks into it and went all-in on YouTube. Mr Beast spoke at Harvard Business School in just another example of a dropout taking a non traditional path, finding success & then teaching the traditional path about what they learned. Jimmy Donaldson dropped out of college just 2 weeks into it and went all-in on YouTube. https://t.co/0BeHTB7LDz

In his Instagram post, he poked fun at his own college experience. He attended Eastern Carolina University for a brief period before dropping out to pursue content creation. Although withdrawing from school was a gamble, it was one that has since proved worthwhile for him.

Some took note of the clothes he was wearing during his Harvard class, saying his jeans and black crewneck ensemble were eerily similar to that of the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. He responded to the jokes, saying that his choice of apparel was merely a coincidence.

"I also didn’t purposefully dress like Steve Jobs, this was my only pair of jeans and it was cold so I wore a crew neck..."

Although MrBeast did not take the traditional path to success, he likely had plenty of insightful things to teach the students at Harvard Business School.

