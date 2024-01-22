"Pretty good execution": Viewers praise Kick streamer for defending himself from assault

A recent clip from the Kick channel The Oside Locos is going viral on social media, where the streamer, who was interviewing people on the streets, used some jiu-jitsu moves to defend himself from an assaulter. The streamer, who is a comedian named James Murphy, had offended the attacker by making a joke about his partner's tattoo.

In response, he was punched several times but took control of the situation by performing a Brazilian jiu-jitsu move called the heel hook. Viewers were impressed by the Kick creator's martial arts technique and expressed their admiration in the comments. After the clip started going viral on the streamer-related subreddit r/LivestreamFail, Redditor u/HungerSTGF wrote:

"Damn pretty good execution and restraint in response to being randomly assaulted."

Comment byu/osidekook from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Watch: Kick streamer shows off his martial prowess by overpowering his assaulter with a heel hook

Expand Tweet

Livestreaming from the streets can be a dangerous job, with content creators often unable to be in control of their surroundings. The Kick channel The Oside Locos appears to be a band of comedians who go out in the streets at night and interview people with questions. In this interaction, something the interviewer said appears to have started the altercation.

The clip starts with the streamer describing the woman's tattoo as a tramp stamp in the middle of the interview. The woman in question did not appreciate this and sounded quite offended, stating:

"Excuse me, a tramp stamp? Excuse me, a f*cking tramp stamp? That's not something—"

Comment byu/osidekook from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

However, she was cut off before she could finish the sentence because her partner hurled himself at the Kick streamer and started punching him. The woman did try to de-escalate the altercation, asking her partner to stop multiple times:

"Babe, stop. Babe, stop... Hey, it wasn't that serious."

The attacker can also be heard threatening the interviewer, at one point saying:

"All right, you're going to learn something right now."

However, the tables were quickly turned after the Kick streamer managed to put the assaulter in a heel hook, a move from Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and pinned the attacker to the ground, effectively stopping him. Suffice it to say that viewers were impressed by how Murphy handled himself, with some even noting that he could have seriously injured the person who instigated the fight.

Here are some more reactions from Reddit, where the clip has gone viral:

Comment byu/osidekook from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/osidekook from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/osidekook from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/osidekook from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/osidekook from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/osidekook from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

There have been a fair few fights on Kick over the last couple of months. Back in October, several creators on the platform got into a brawl on camera, and those involved, such as HeelMike and SweaterGXD, were banned as a result.