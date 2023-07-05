"He's doing it again": IRL Twitch streamer Reydempto attacked by the same man who threatened him months ago

A clip of a stranger attacking IRL Twitch streamer Reydempto has gone viral on social media after viewers shared it on the streaming-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail. The audience quickly pointed out that the same man had threatened and shoved the streamer at the same spot in Amsterdam a few months ago.

While the earlier confrontation ended without any serious physical altercation, today, it went beyond verbal attacks, with the stranger shoving the camera out of Reydempto's hands. Before that, when the man walked up to him, the streamer noted how the stranger had confronted him before, saying:

"Oh Jesus f*ck, he's doing it again. Why are you following me? The same sh*t's going to happen to you again if you f*ck with me."

"Let go. Help, somebody!": Reydempto cries for help after getting attacked on the streets of Amsterdam

The Twitch streamer has been live streaming his time in the Netherlands for a few months as he explores Amsterdam and its sights. However, not all of his experiences have been pleasant. Last year, a traumatic event was caught on his broadcast when a man on the streets choked him until he passed out while filming.

A police report was also filed, and the authorities apparently investigated it as an attempt on his life.

As for the incident on his latest stream, Reydempto had met the guy a few months ago, and viewers instantly recognized him, sharing links to the clip titled Run Rey Run. It shows the streamer being accosted by the man in the same area.

His smile clearly shows that the streamer also recognized the man when he approached him this time. Immediately retracing his steps, Reydempto tried walking away, telling the man not to come near him:

"Dude, no f*cking way is this guy back. Leave me alone man! Watch out this guy is trying to fight me. Leave me alone man, I'm not putting anything off. I'm allowed to film, leave me alone."

Timestamp 4:46:29

At this point, the man shoved the camera, and the streamer fell to the ground while screaming for him to let go:

"Hey, let go. Dude, let go of my sh*t. Let go! Help, somebody, help me. What the f*ck!"

The fight stopped only when a passerby intervened. However, the streamer revealed that the scuffle had broken his filming gear and that he needed to report it to the police:

"He broke my sh*t! I've done nothing. No f*cking way! Yeah, I'm fine he just broke my sh*t though. Okay, so I need to find the police again right now."

Reddit Reactions

Redditors of r/LivestreamFail had much to say about the altercation, with some reprimanding Reydempto for using inflammatory language and others maintaining he did nothing wrong.

Reddit comments about the clip (Image from r/LivestreamFail)

Redditors debate what the streamer should have done (Image via r/LivestreamFail/Reddit

Despite having less than 20K followers on his account, Reydempto's clips have gained significant traction on social media in recent years. A few weeks ago, a clip of him accusing Twitch of leaking the TwitchCon2023 attendee list went viral on social media.

