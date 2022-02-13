Twitch streamer Reydempto gets choked out by stranger during Amsterdam IRL stream

Twitch streamer Reydempto underwent a horrific experience while livestreaming in Amsterdam.

He was doing an IRL stream in Amsterdam, Netherlands when he was approached by a stranger. For no apparent reason, the stranger began to choke the streamer. The streamer eventually passed out, and his camera went dark. It was a while before he finally regained consciousness and his stream resumed. The stranger threatened the streamer when he said:

"I'm live on Twitch and I'm going to kill this motherf***er if he's gonna do [indistinct]."

Reydempto falls unconscious after getting threatened and choke by a stranger

Reydempto went through a traumatic incident during an IRL livestream in Amsterdam. He was streaming while on a night out with his camera on the streets of the Netherlands' capital city. He was having fun speaking to strangers while spending the evening out and about.

However, the evening took a terrifying turn when a stranger suddenly came up to the streamer and began choking him. It went from bad to worse as the streamer lost consciousness. The camera fell from the streamer's hand and the livestream went dark after a few seconds. His viewers were unsure of what had happened to the streamer and grew afraid that he might have been hurt.

Just seconds before the incident took place, Reydempto was having fun while answering some questions left in the chat by his viewers, pointing out where the police station was and more. He then continued to chat to his viewers while making a joke about Dutch pronunciations.

A few moments later, a stranger approached him and put his arms around Reydempto in a friendly manner. The stranger joined in with the streamer in making weird noises. The unassuming streamer let him do that without asking any questions. However, the stranger, who looked a little drunk, went a step too far when he shouted that he was going to kill the streamer and started suffocating him.

After a few seconds, the streamer realized that he was in danger when the stranger started pressing down too hard on his neck. He asked the stranger to let go of him, but the stranger paid no attention and continued to choke him out. The streamer started pleading to the stranger asking him to leave him alone. He said:

"Oh, God.. let go of me, man! Let go of me! Let go of me.. no seriously! Let the f**k go of me!"

While the clip ended after the livestream went dark, it got picked up later when the streamer regained consciousness. While the streamer claimed that he did not get robbed and was not hurt too much, the event still had an impact on him and his viewers.

Redditors react to Reydempto getting choked on livestream

A clip of the horrifying incident soon hit the LivestreamFails subreddit. Redditors seemed to be worried about the welfare of the streamer.

Also Read Article Continues below

Many denounced the appalling actions by the stranger. However, a few said that the streamer should have done more and should have fought back in the situation.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan