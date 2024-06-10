Prince of Persia Sands of Time remake finally makes a reappearance

The Prince of Persia Sands of Time remake lives on and received a brand new teaser during Ubisoft Forward 2024, at the Summer Game Fest. The Summer Game Fest is a drop-in E3 Entertainment Expo replacement, and features video game showcases from major players in the industry.

A breakdown of the Prince of Persia Sands of Time remake can be found detailed below - along with its release window.

Note: Certain parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinions.

Prince of Persia Sands of Time remake is set to release in 2026

As detailed within the rather short teaser, the remake of the Prince of Persia Sands of Time game has neared development completion and will be released sometime in 2026.

The trailer was part of a segment dedicated to 25 years of the Prince of Persia franchise and was shown alongside the upcoming Rogue Prince of Persia - a roguelike take on the franchise.

Not a whole lot was shown during the trailer though, as the camera panned toward a halfway molten through candle, with a backdrop of a familiar location. The candle then relit as time rewinded - as a drop-in announcement for the release window appears.

Unfortunately, Ubisoft has yet to release any details surrounding the remake - either in terms of visuals or gameplay. An extended gameplay trailer is expected to be released sometime in the coming months.

This isn't our first look at the Sands of Time remake though. The game has been knee-deep in development hell since its initial announcement nearly four years ago. After multiple delays and what appears to be a complete overhaul of the game’s visual and gameplay designs, we may finally see the game release.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on Prince of Persia and the Summer Game Fest 2024.