"Probably play this game without the sound on" - Asmongold is not impressed with Forspoken's dialog script

During a livestream on January 23, Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" reacted to a viral tweet featuring dialog from the recently released game Forspoken. Twitter user @NintenDaan posted a 45-second video of the game's main character, Frey Holland, expressing surprise after casting spells.

The gameplay video went viral on the social media platform, garnering over 22.7 million views and more than 9,300 likes:

Daan Koopman @NintenDaan Played about 4 hours of Forspoken. It took a little while to get going, but the game is going okay. I have to adjust to its systems a little bit. Fast paced parkour and casting magic spells? There is a lot to take in. Forspoken has the open world tropes like heaving collecting... Played about 4 hours of Forspoken. It took a little while to get going, but the game is going okay. I have to adjust to its systems a little bit. Fast paced parkour and casting magic spells? There is a lot to take in. Forspoken has the open world tropes like heaving collecting... https://t.co/E254oCV7lt

Asmongold did not seem impressed by the dialog script after watching Frey and Cuff interact. He provided his take on the game, saying:

"Yeah, probably play this game with the sound off."

Asmongold provides his take on Forspoken's dialog, claims it "sucks"

Asmongold hosted a reaction segment during the concluding moments of his January 23 broadcast. He recalled liking the aforementioned tweet at the 07:30 hour mark and then reading it aloud to his viewers.

In the video, Frey expressed surprise at how she could move objects "using her mind." She was heard saying:

"Did I just do that? I did not just do that. I just moved s**t with my mind. I just moved s**t with my mind. I just moved s**t with my freaking mind! Yeah, okay! That is something I do now. I do magic, talk to sentient cuffs, kill jacked-up beasts. You know what? I'll probably fly next. Oh, that's too far? Good to know there's a line. Did you not just see me take out that gnarly beast? Oh, bring it! You mangled monsters!"

The One True King (OTK) co-founder was speechless after hearing the in-game dialog. The streamer suggested playing the game with the sound turned off.

Asmongold glanced at his Twitch chat and saw viewers jokingly calling the gaming moment "relatable." He responded, saying:

"I mean... it's... yeah. 'It's so relatable.' Yeah, I think it's super relatable, guys. 'This sucks so much.' It does. It does suck! Let's just get it out of the way. It sucks."

Timestamp: 07:30:05

Another viewer compared Forspoken's dialog to Genshin Impact's. Asmongold giggled and offered his opinion, claiming that the latter was not attempting to be "self-aware." He elaborated:

"The problem with Genshin is that, it's not trying to be self-aware. So you can, just like... it's just like, weird and like these weird quips, back and forth and that's it. But this (Forspoken) is like, the self-awareness, 'How do you do fellow gamer kids,' that's where I think things really go over the line."

The conversation continued with Asmongold claiming that there was no "universal W." He stated:

"I think people will probably see something like this and think the game is bad. I don't think there is any sort of like, universal W with this."

Fans react to the streamer's take

The YouTube comments section attracted attention, as 776 fans reacted to the streamer's take. Here's what they had to say:

Fans in the YouTube comments section react to the streamer's clip (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Forspoken is an action role-playing game released on January 24, 2023. It was developed by Luminous Productions and published by Square Enix for PlayStation 5 and Windows.

Interested viewers can read the full review of the game by clicking here.

