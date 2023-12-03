Project L is set to have a playable demo in EVO Japan 2024

Riot Games announced that Project L will be exhibiting a playable demo at EVO Japan 2024. This is not the first time that the developers will be hosting a playable demo for the upcoming title in a major esports event as the fighting game was exhibited during both EVO 2023 as well as at League of Legends World Championship 2023.

The reception for Project L has been quite positive, and each of its testing phases has been incredibly successful.

With the game having another demo during EVO Japan 2024, the community is finally expecting the announcement of a possible release window for the title.

“Our goal is to build the game with you” Riot Games opens up about their goals for Project L ahead of Evo Japan 2024

Kyohei “MarlinPie” Lehr a game designer on the Project L team stated in the announcement video:

“With Project L we want to create a game for the fighting game community, and bring the magic of fighting games to more players across the world… This year at EVO, the world’s largest fighting game tournament, held in the United States, in the summer of 2023, we exhibited a demo version of the game for the first time and had many players play it.”

He continued,

“We had a great time at EVO and the exhibition was a great success, but we know that the fighting game community is spread across the world and not just in the US. Japan is the birthplace of the fighting game genre and continues to show its popularity. We want Japanese fighting game fans as well as Riot Games fans who are yet to experience fighting games, to discover the fun for themselves. Our goal is to build the game with you, and for you, with communities around the world.”

When is EVO Japan 2024 taking place?

EVO Japan 2024 is set to take place from April 27, 2024, to April 29, 2024. Those attending the event will be able to try out the demo version of Project L.