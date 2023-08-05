All League of Legends Project L ultimate abilities revealed so far

After a significant development period, Riot has unveiled the initial playable iteration of League of Legends Project L. As time progressed, additional champions made their appearance. The developers have also provided insights into the central gameplay mechanics and various other elements in their most recent update.

League of Legends Project L has recently unveiled the abilities of four champions, with the demo version available for play at EVO 2023. This comprehensive article will detail the abilities of these revealed characters.

What are the champions' abilities in League of Legends Project L?

The developers have recently revealed various details about the fighters in Project L. For instance, project lead Tom Cannon disclosed the game will have two champions per team and will be a free-to-play assist-based title.

Riot also showcased gameplay and a selection of potential champions. While the complete roster remains a mystery, these are the confirmed characters you can expect to see in League of Legends Project L.

Darius

Ahri

Ekko

Yasuo

Jinx

Katarina

Illaoi

As of now, only four of the champions' abilities have been revealed, including Darius, Ahri, Ekko, and Yasuo. A thorough description of their abilities is mentioned below:

1) Darius

All of Darius' abilities in League of Legends Project L (Image via Riot Games)

With the might of a merciless commander brandishing an axe, Darius strikes heavily. His dominance extends to the middle ground, and he proves to be an unstoppable offensive force. Importantly, he inflicts a Wound on his opponent by hitting them with the axe on specific attacks.

Special abilities

Apprehend : S1 (Air OK)

: S1 (Air OK) Ground follow-up after Apprehend : Light/Medium (Wounds)/Heavy

: Light/Medium (Wounds)/Heavy Apprehend (Anti-air) : Down S1

: Down S1 Decimate : S2

: S2 Follow up after Decimate : S2/Forward S2

: S2/Forward S2 Grievous Wheel : Down S2

: Down S2 Retaliate : Forward S2 (in air S2)

: Forward S2 (in air S2) Follow up after Retaliate: S2 (Wounds)/Forward S2

Ultimate abilities

Initiation (Ultimate cost 1) : Down Down S1

: Down Down S1 Compliance (Ultimate cost 1) : Down Down S2 (Wounds)

: Down Down S2 (Wounds) Noxian Guillotine (Ultimate cost 2): Down Down S1 + S2

2) Ahri

All of Ahri's abilities in League of Legends Project L (Image via Riot Games)

Ahri terrorizes with her rush-down style, dominating the skies and assaulting from every direction. Utilizing her one-of-a-kind asset, the "Foxfire," she unleashes devastating blasts, intensifying her relentless onslaught.

Special abilities

Foxfire Blast : Forward S1 (in air, Forward S1/Down S1)

: Forward S1 (in air, Forward S1/Down S1) Foxfire Bomb : Down S1 (with 1 or more Foxfire)

: Down S1 (with 1 or more Foxfire) Foxfire Barrage : S1 (with 3 Foxfire, air OK)

: S1 (with 3 Foxfire, air OK) Foxfire Charge : S1 (with less than 3 Foxfire, air OK)

: S1 (with less than 3 Foxfire, air OK) Spirit Flares : S2

: S2 Spirit Rush Ground : Forward/Forward-Up/Up/Up-Back/Back S2

: Forward/Forward-Up/Up/Up-Back/Back S2 Spirit Rush Air : Forward/Forward-Down/Down/Down-Back/Back S2

: Forward/Forward-Down/Down/Down-Back/Back S2 Overhead Spike: Down S2 (in air S2)

Ultimate abilities

Orb of Deception (Ultimate cost 1) : Down Down S1

: Down Down S1 Hyper Spirit Rush (Ultimate cost 1) : Down Down S2 (air OK)

: Down Down S2 (air OK) Unleased (Ultimate cost 2): Down Down S1 + S2

Unique movement

Air Dash: In the air, Forward Forward/Back Back/Light + Medium/Back Light + Medium

3) Ekko

All of Ekko's abilities in League of Legends Project L (Image via Riot Games)

Ekko's front-row strikes make it easy for players to call for a do-over after going in. Correctly blocking, punishing, and whipping him is a tough task. Additionally, he can effectively zone opponents with his timely projectile at a mid-range distance.

Special abilities

Tunerwinder : S1/Down S1 (air OK)

: S1/Down S1 (air OK) Rush : Forward-Down S1

: Forward-Down S1 Chronobreak : S2 (hold OK, air OK, Forward-Down for roll)

: S2 (hold OK, air OK, Forward-Down for roll) Strike Rewind (after Chronobreak) : S2 (standard)

: S2 (standard) Kick Rewind (after Chronobreak) : Down S2 (standard)

: Down S2 (standard) Flexible Rewind (after Chronobreak) : S2 (empowered)

: S2 (empowered) Burst Rewind (after Chronobreak): Down S2 (empowered)

Ultimate abilities

Omega Timewinder (Ultimate cost 1) : Down Down S1

: Down Down S1 Chronobreak Install (Ultimate cost 1) : Down Down S2

: Down Down S2 Run it Back (Ultimate cost 2): Down Down S1 + S2

Unique movement

Air Hop: In air, Forward Forward/Light + Medium

4) Yasuo

All of Yasuo's abilities in League of Legends Project L (Image via Riot Games)

With his blade, Yasuo has the ability to manipulate the wind effortlessly. His impressive repertoire of moves allows him to seamlessly transition between stances, granting him various abilities to handle any circumstance.

Special abilities

Steel Tempest : S1

: S1 Sweeping Blade : Forward + S1 (in air, S1, hold OK)

: Forward + S1 (in air, S1, hold OK) Follow up after Sweeping Blade : S1/S2

: S1/S2 Quickdraw Stance (QS) : Down + S1

: Down + S1 Exit after QS : Down S1

: Down S1 Dash after QS : Forward/Back

: Forward/Back Stomp after QS : Light

: Light Anti-air after QS : Medium

: Medium Long Slice after QS : Heavy

: Heavy High Slice after QS : Down Heavy

: Down Heavy Wind Step after QS : S1

: S1 Wind Flip after QS : S2

: S2 Cyclone Slash : S2 (hold OK, air OK)

: S2 (hold OK, air OK) Wind Wall : Back + S2

: Back + S2 Follow up after the Wind Wall: S1/S2 on the Wind Wall

Ultimate abilities

Blade Storm (Ultimate cost 1) : Down Down S1

: Down Down S1 Rising Thunder (Ultimate cost 1) : Down Down S2

: Down Down S2 Follow up after the Rising Thunder (Ultimate cost 2) : Up S1 + S2

: Up S1 + S2 Last Breath (Ultimate cost 2): Down Down S1 + S2

