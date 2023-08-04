How to play League of Legends Project L: All mechanics explained

Riot Games finally unveiled Project L, the highly anticipated new fighting game set in the League of Legends universe. Fans' excitement has been building, waiting for information on gameplay, characters, and mechanics, and their patience has been rewarded. In anticipation of EVO 2023, Riot has generously shared an abundance of gameplay videos, tutorials, and even a public demo for fans to enjoy.

This article will reveal all the crucial battling aspects and provide a thorough explanation of League of Legends Project L's gameplay mechanics.

How to play League of Legends Project L

As League of Legends Project L, the upcoming fighting game from Riot Games, will be available to play on the show floor of EVO 2023, the developers have revealed many important aspects regarding the gameplay.

The following are all of the important gameplay details for League of Legends Project L:

1) Offense

League of Legends Project L has various offense options (Image via Riot Games)

Project L has light, medium, and heavy normal attacks, and some of these can be modified with directional input. Some of the basic combos are mentioned below:

Launcher: You can launch your opponent with down-forward + heavy to continue your combos in the air.

to continue your combos in the air. Specials: Each champion also has a range of special moves tied to the S1 + S2 buttons.

buttons. Ultimate Level 1: Press down-down + S1/S2 for finishing combos.

for finishing combos. Ultimate Level 2: Try down-down + S1 + S2 altogether to perform your champion's strongest cinematic level two ultimate.

Importantly, both of the ultimates use 1 bar of your ultimate meter.

2) Defense

Defending is a significant factor in League of Legends Project L (Image via Riot Games)

Defending is a crucial factor in League of Legends Project L, and it has quite a few defensive options.

Block: Press back or down-back

or Pushblock: Get your opponent off of you by pressing forward + light + medium .

. Retreating guard: After blocking an attack, press back + light + medium .

. Parry: Press light + heavy . It costs 1 bar from the meter. A well-timed parry creates a shockwave that leaves your opponent wide open to attack and refunds the meter cost. But mistiming one leaves you vulnerable to punishment.

. It costs 1 bar from the meter. A well-timed parry creates a shockwave that leaves your opponent wide open to attack and refunds the meter cost. But mistiming one leaves you vulnerable to punishment. Low Parry: Press down + light + heavy .

. Anti-air: Press down + heavy if your opponent is jumping at you constantly

if your opponent is jumping at you constantly Dynamic Save: Press S1/S2 + team, and your tag team champion will jump in to assist you. Even if they're already KO'd, your off-screen partner will still swoop in to help you break up conflicts. You'll only get to use dynamic save a couple of times per match, and it can be countered if you're not careful.

3) Tag

Tag team fighting is a unique element of League of Legends Project L (Image via Riot Games)

Importantly, you can play League of Legends Project L solo or with a friend on your team. There are plenty of options for two champions to work together, and pretty much every tag and assist mechanic is tied to the team button.

Assist Action: Press back + team or forward + team to receive an assist from your off-screen teammate. When playing solo, you have to control both inputs. However, if you're playing with a friend, your off-screen teammate controls it.

or to receive an assist from your off-screen teammate. When playing solo, you have to control both inputs. However, if you're playing with a friend, your off-screen teammate controls it. Charged Assist: Hold team + back or forward for the assist champion to come out, and then release the buttons for their move set.

or for the assist champion to come out, and then release the buttons for their move set. Quick Tag: Hold the team button.

button. Handshake Tag: Press the team button while your teammate is on the screen.

button while your teammate is on the screen. Tag Launcher: Use the team button for a launching attack that cues up your teammate for an air combo.

button for a launching attack that cues up your teammate for an air combo. Last Stand: When you get KO'd before your teammates, and they're low on health, you can still impact the match with a super powerful off-screen move by pressing back + team or forward + team. It's a great way to claw your way back from early losses.

4) Fuse System

The fuse system changes the dynamics of League of Legends Project L (Image via Riot Games)

Fuses are powerful synergy options that change up your duo's playstyle. You have to select it before the match starts. The following are the currently available fuse options for League of Legends Project L:

2X Assist : It allows your team to throw out two assists back-to-back instead of one.

: It allows your team to throw out two assists back-to-back instead of one. Double down : It lets you and your duo link ultimates together. Hence, during any level 1 ultimate, your teammate can also use the ultimate to deal massive damage.

: It lets you and your duo link ultimates together. Hence, during any level 1 ultimate, your teammate can also use the ultimate to deal massive damage. Fury Fuse : It is a great option for newer players that kicks in when champions are low on health. They'll get a damage bonus and access to a special dash cancel.

: It is a great option for newer players that kicks in when champions are low on health. They'll get a damage bonus and access to a special dash cancel. Freestyle: If you prefer things a bit more dynamic, this fuse allows teams to perform handshake tags multiple times within one sequence.

5) Controller diagram

Universal control settings for League of Legends Project L (Image via Riot Games)

The developers have mentioned that the game is currently playable only on controllers and fighting sticks. However, it will support all kinds of devices in the future. Additionally, they have shared keybindings for both supported controllers for easy reference.

With the gameplay footage and details out, Riot has also confirmed that, although it's being called Project L, it will not be the final name. They will share information regarding that in the coming weeks.

Follow Sportskeeda for more news and gameplay guides for League of Legends Project L.