'Proper' crowned as 2022 Overwatch League MVP

Professional Overwatch player Kim 'Proper' Dong-hyun was recently declared the OWL's Most Valuable Player. Proper is currently a member of the San Francisco Shock team and plays the DPS role for them.

Overwatch League is the most prestigious tournament in the game's competitive scene, with only the best teams qualifying and competing. It started on October 30 and has been an absolute blast thus far. This time around, the 12 best Overwatch teams competed for a $2,550,000 prize pool.

OW 2 is a hero shooter title with two teams of five players each, who pick Heroes with unique abilities and powers. Each Hero is confined to a role in the game and is limited to it. These roles are - Damage, Support, and Tank.

Proper is a Damage player, his main duties involve inflicting damage on his opponents by looking for engagements and taking them out.

'Proper' wins the Overwatch League MVP and Rookie Awards

Proper won three awards this season itself - Role Star (Damage), Rookie of the Year, and Regular Season MVP.

He joined the Overwatch esports scene back in 2018 and has since made quite a name for himself. This professional player from South Korea has previously dominated the Contenders in Korea by securing the 1st position in both OW Contenders 2021 Season 1: Korea and OW Contenders 2021 Season 2: Korea.

However, this is the first time this young talent has played on a big stage like OWL and has already reached the top of his league.

After winning the award, Proper said:

"I’m a bit nervous right now, I really didn’t expect this at all."

He further added:

"Getting Rookie of the Year, I wanted to work toward getting MVP for next year, but I want to thank all of the people at my side who supported me this year."

Proper claimed 20.44% of the votes, beating Kevin “Kevster” Persson (19.23%), Jae-Won “Lip” Lee (18.42%), and Han-Been “Hanbin” Choi (16%).

Kim 'Proper' Dong-hyun has already displayed what he is capable of on the big stage. Despite being his first OWL, he dominated in all of his matches and provided fans with some jaw-dropping moments. Although the player couldn't win the OWL Grand Finals with his team San Francisco Shock, he has won the love of his fans.

Overwatch League 2022 has finally concluded with Dallas Fuel beating San Francisco Shock with a score of 4-3 in the Grand Finals.

