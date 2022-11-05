San Francisco Shock vs. Houston Outlaws at OWL 2022 Playoffs - Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The OWL 2022 Finals are almost here, but not before one last Playoff match. The San Francisco Shock and Houston Outlaws will be going against each other this Saturday at the Anaheim Convention Center Arena. The winner of this match will be securing themselves a spot in the OWL 2022 Finals.

The Overwatch League is the most prestigious tournament in Overwatch's competitive scene, with only the best squads qualifying and competing. It began on October 30 and has been an absolute blast thus far. This time around, the twelve best Overwatch teams are competing for a $2,550,000 prize pool.

San Francisco Shock and Houston Outlaws are two names that have qualified for the Playoffs after surviving the Group Stage. This won’t be the first time the two squads will go up against each other, either. For readers interested in the matchup, this article will offer predictions regarding who is more likely to win, livestream details, and more.

San Francisco Shock vs. Houston Outlaws: Who will go to the Finals in OWL 2022?

Predictions

Both San Francisco Shock and Houston Outlaws have performed consistently in OWL 2022. Neither side is an underdog, and both have some of the best players from their regions.

Going by their previous performances, it is pretty difficult to say which team will win in the upcoming matchup. Although both have defeated each other in the past, San Francisco Shock seems stronger in this tournament and ready to take on Houston Outlaws. So there's a good chance the former will come out on top.

Head-to-head results

San Francisco Shock vs. Houston Outlaws Head-to-Head (Image via over.gg)

This isn’t the first time the two teams will battle each other. Previously, San Francisco Shock and Houston Outlaws went head-to-head in the OWL 2022 Season in May, with the former winning with a score of 3-1.

The sides also competed against each other in OWL 2021, where the result went in favor of Houston Outlaws, with the team winning the match with a score of 3-1. The third encounter between the two squads occurred in the same tournament, with the Houston Outlaws getting the better of their opposition and a 3-2 victory.

San Francisco Shock have won four out of their last five matches. Meanwhile, Houston Outlaws have won two out of their last five matches.

Potential lineups

San Francisco Shock

Park "Viol2t" Min-ki

Oh "FiNN" Se-jin

Jung "Kilo" Jin-woo

Kim "Proper" Dong-hyun

Samuel "s9mm" Santos

Colin "Coluge" Arai

Michael "mikeyy" Konicki

Kwon "Striker" Nam-joo

Houston Outlaws

Dante "Danteh" Cruz

Oh "Pelican" Se-hyun

Mun "Lastro" Jung-won

Choi "MER1T" Tae-min

Tomas "Doge" Kongsøre

Joseph "Lep" Cambriani

Kim "Creative" Young-wan

San Francisco Shock is a team representing San Francisco in the Overwatch League. The side competes in the Western Division and is owned by the renowned esports organization NRG Esports. The San Francisco Shock was formed in 2017 and has since been a force to reckon with in the Overwatch esports scene.

Houston Outlaws are a team representing Houston in the Overwatch League. The side competes in the Western Division as well. They are currently owned by Beasley Broadcast Group, an American radio broadcasting company. The Houston Outlaws were formed in 2017 and have made quite a name for themselves in the last five years.

When and where to watch

Fans can watch the upcoming OWL 2022 match between San Francisco Shock and Houston Outlaws on the Overwatch League's official channel on YouTube. It's also worth mentioning that they can collect free skins during the event. The match will begin on Friday, November 4, at 5:00 pm PT/8:00 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes