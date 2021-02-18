NRG Valorant pro hurls abuse to a Twitch streamer after getting killed in Escape From Tarkov

NRG's Valorant roster may go under change due to toxicity spread by the IGL 'Infinite' after getting killed in Escape from Tarkov.

Twitch streamer OskeeGee was streaming a game of Escape from Tarkov, during which he managed to take down NRG's Gage 'Infinite' Green. However, Infinite did not take this lightly. He lashed out at the Twitch streamer in his chat section.

Frustrated after being killed, the Valorant professional hurled abuse at the streamer, blaming him for 'camping' on the map.'

@JakeSucky @NRGgg so I killed this guy on @bstategames EFT and comes into my chat and immediately starts being disrespectful. Coming at me trying to flaunt how he is a pro player and how he gets paid, and how ill never get paid for playing any game. Someone, please speak to him! pic.twitter.com/e2F0GDhUyH — Oskeegee ✪ (@OskeeGee) February 16, 2021

OskeeGee immediately approached Twitter to complain about the behavior. He went on to say how toxicity should not exist in gaming. Especially in this case since getting killed in a video game is a common thing faced by every gamer.

its so simple if you get killed by a streamer on EFT big or small don't go into their chat and be toxic, either go in to say GG or don't join at all. — Oskeegee ✪ (@OskeeGee) February 17, 2021

The NRG pro mentions how the organization pays him, which the streamer might never achieve. However, considering the blame that the streamer was camping in the game, it turns out he wasn't doing it at all. Here's a clip from the live stream of exactly when he killed Infinite.

Following the incident, gamers approached Infinite's Twitter account to roast him. Haters replied with abuse to the Valorant pro, which was not liked by the streamer, which made him urge his fans not to.

Imagine dying in escape from tarkov and crying like a child about it in a twitch chat. — xPuffinnTV (@puffinntv) February 17, 2021

I finally went to check out some of the tweets being posted on infinities tweet about his surgery and let me say that in no way shape or form should anyone wish harm to him on that tweet. He made a mistake but that doesn't mean you guys should be wishing him harm. — Oskeegee ✪ (@OskeeGee) February 17, 2021

NRG are planning to apply changes to the Valorant roster to replace Infinite

While many predicted possible Valorant roster changes by the North American organization, the incident may finalize the deal.

Valorant Esports Reporter Arran 'Halo' Space also suspected a potential change to the roster to replace Infinite. This was because of Infinite's hand surgery and subsequent announcement of not participating in the Valorant Champions Trophy anymore.

Most likely not going to be playing in the next VCT with the team cause I have to get surgery on my arm and back 2 days before the qualifer. It's nothing too serious just having some Lipomas removed and ill be good to go. — NRG Infinite (@Infinite1csgo) February 17, 2021

Infinite was the latest member of NRG. He made his shift from CS: GO to Valroant to complete NRG's Valorant roster. However, judging by the scenario around now, it seems he might not return to the team at all. However, there have been no statements about the incident from Infinite or NRG.

Update: though there is considerable interest in both players, further sources have advised that Brax and AzK are not under consideration — Arran “Halo” Spake (@haloofthoughts) February 17, 2021

Earlier, Halo mentioned how NRG was interested in bringing Braxton "Brax" Pierce and Kevin "AZK" Larviêre on board. However, he later denied the claim. Looking at the circumstances, NRG may try to find a permanent replacement for Infinite.

Hopefully, NRG will take the necessary actions about the incident and make the gaming community better worldwide.