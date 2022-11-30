PS Plus leaks hint at Mass Effect Legendary Edition and Biomutant coming to the subscription service in December

PS Plus subscribers who might be considering a purchase of either Mass Effect Legendary Edition or Biomutant will no longer have to do so. Based on leaked information from Dealabs, the two titles are coming to PlayStation's monthly subscription service in December.

Divine Knockout (DKO) will also be added to the line-up alongside the two popular games to make things even more interesting. While Sony is yet to officially announce this news, subscribers can get an idea of what's on offer for them.

Biomutant and Mass Effect Legendary Edition will be perfect additions for all PS Plus members

As expected, all three games will be available for the Essential tier and above. In simpler words, every PS Plus subscriber will be able to add these games to their library without spending any additional money. While the additions tend to vary in nature, there are currently two AAA titles that all subscribers can enjoy.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is the culmination of one of the best trilogies in the world of video games. EA has made several improvements to the three games to match up to modern requirements. This not only means updated graphics, but the overall gameplay is quite different from what it was more than a decade ago.

Nevertheless, players will still be able to enjoy the signature storyline that's the very soul of the trilogy. As Commander Shepard, players will have to travel to different parts of the galaxy to complete important missions and deal with various alien threats. There are plenty of NPCs to interact with and quests to complete in Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

In comparison, Biomutant is a much more recent release that will also be added to the PS Plus line-up. Released in 2021, the game is set in an exciting environment as players control a mammalian warrior. There are plenty of weapons to master and enemies to slay in what is essentially an open-world game.

Biomutant might not be as celebrated as Mass Effect Legendary Edition, but it still holds a lot of promise. It's not much of a loss for PS Plus subscribers as the games come by default with their membership. Lastly, Divine Knockout (DKO) is a fun entry that could be a solid addition for those who love the brawler genre.

If the leaks turn out to be accurate, there are exciting times ahead for the service's subscribers. Following a significant restructuring in the middle of 2022, Sony has focused on offering multiple games to its members as it competes with the Xbox Game Pass. Although the two services are quite different, Sony's revamp has been fairly successful so far.

