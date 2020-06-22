PS5 price leak by Amazon France: All you need to know

Sony's next-generation console, the PS5 may cost 499 Euro, as revealed on Amazon France for a brief while.

The PlayStation 5 Future of Gaming event surprised everyone with the PS5 hardware reveal. The price or release date for PS5 was not officially announced during that event, though. However, soon after the reveal of the console, PS5 prices started popping up on numerous sites. None of them were from official sources, but some of the price tags were interesting to note.

Amazon France announces PS5 price:

One such site was Amazon France. A few days back, Amazon France listed the price of PS5 all-digital edition and the base edition. The listing was up only for a brief period on the site before it was removed. But thanks to a content creator who goes by the name Ben Geskin, we can see the screenshot of the PS5 listings on Amazon France.

PlayStation 5 Price: 499€?



Digital Edition: 399€? Not bad 👌 pic.twitter.com/JMA3Mj39U5 — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) June 16, 2020

Currently France Amazon look like this pic.twitter.com/nz2oJcxM8c — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) June 16, 2020

According to Amazon France, PS5 base edition will cost €499 and the digital edition will cost €399. The release date of PS5 was also revealed in the listing. PS5 may release on November 20, 2020. As we mentioned earlier, the PS5 listing on Amazon France was for a brief period. However, there are multiple things we can derive from the PS5 listing on that site.

PS5 may carry a price tag of €499 and €399.

PS5 may release on November 20.

The listing seemed to be a mistake at Amazon's end.

Amazon France listing was close to our speculated price (i.e 549 USD) for PS5.

PS5 price will be affected by Xbox Series X (Project Scarlett) and Lockhart prices. Sony have always been smart about its console release date and pricing. So, players who are running low on cash should not worry for now. We suggest you to wait for the official announcement from Sony in this regard.