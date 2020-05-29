PS5 reveal officially announced: First look scheduled for June 4 

PlayStation 5

PlayStation's next-generation console, the PS5, has created a lot of hype in the gaming community. Players have been waiting for an official reveal for a while now. While Xbox already showcased their next-generation console, along with some third party line-ups, PlayStation didn't move an inch.

The wait is finally over as PlayStation has announced an official reveal date for PS5. On June 4 at 9:00 PM (BST), players can finally have a look at the future of gaming. The Indian gaming community can watch the event at 1:30 am on Saturday. Exactly an hour ago, the official PlayStation Twitter handle posted details about the event.

Join us Thursday 4th June at 9pm BST / 10pm CEST for a look at the future of gaming on PlayStation 5: https://t.co/cSBr5JOsl5 #PS5 pic.twitter.com/eif7fvSH9O — PlayStation Europe (@PlayStationEU) May 29, 2020

PlayStation's official YouTube channel have also started advertising the PS5 reveal event with a 10-second long teaser. PlayStation had already revealed its next-generation controller for the PS5 a few months ago.

The controller's design and aesthetics were well received by the gaming community. However, several users complained about the color of the controller.

PS5 details

The PS5 teaser revealed a major detail about the next-gen console. The PS5 controller will be black in color - something the PlayStation community had been requesting Sony to introduce for a while. The new black controller shows how much Sony cares about its community.

Sportskeeda previously covered a leak which suggested that the PS5 will be revealed in the first week of June 2020. For complete details on the contents of the PS5 reveal event, please check out our previous articles.