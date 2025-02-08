PSN server status (February 8, 2025): Is EA FC 25 down on PS5?

The PlayStation Network (PSN) servers are currently facing issues, leading to gamers not being able to log in and play EA FC 25 on PS5. This is a major issue for fans looking to compete in the ongoing UT Champions Finals, hindering their progress in online game modes and preventing them from obtaining the best possible rewards.

The Future Stars Team 2 promo is in full swing in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, with some amazing players being up for grabs via packs and SBCs. However, with PSN servers facing an outage within the first 24 hours of the event being released, fans wonder when they will be able to resume their grind in various online modes on the PS5.

EA FC 25 is currently down on PS5 due to issues with the PSN servers

PlayStation has directly addressed the disruption by posting on the X/AskPlayStation account, notifying gamers that they are aware of the issues plaguing PSN servers. With this service being a necessity for all online titles, fans are currently unable to access EA FC 25 on PS5, which is one of the most popular platforms for the title.

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

Expand Tweet

This is a massive issue for gamers possessing the digital version of the console in particular, as they require an online connection to access the titles they have purchased. With PSN servers experiencing downtime, these gamers will not be able to play any titles, including single-player offline ones.

For fans owning the disc version of the PlayStation 5, this outage will affect their ability to access online game modes, which include EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, Online Seasons, and Clubs. While PlayStation has not clarified when services will resume, it is reasonable to believe that the issue is being promptly dealt with.

Fans of the Ultimate Team game mode can also expect EA Sports to extend the ongoing Champions Finals tournament, providing gamers with more time to complete their games. The event is set to end on Tuesday (February 11, 2025), but a 24-hour extension could be in the works, as PlayStation servers have been offline for a while.

Note: This article will be updated when PlayStation Network services are back online.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback