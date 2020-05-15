PUBG: How to get stylish names in PUBG Mobile Season 13

Get Stylish Names For PUBG Mobile Season 13

PUBG Mobile has millions of active players around the globe. The game has recently launched its latest season (Season 13) on its global server.

In PUBG Mobile, players can add different characters and symbols to their names. To change your name, a player needs to have a rename card in their inventory. Players add stylish symbols or characters to their in-game PUBG Mobile names to look cooler.

In this article, we discuss how you can get stylish in-game names in PUBG Mobile Season 13.

Fashionable Names For PUBG Mobile:

PUBG Mobile lets players add various stylish symbols and edit their in-game names. The cooler your name looks, the more famous a player gets in their friend list. There are many websites available which let players add stylish characters to their names.

To add special symbols, which are not available in your smartphone keyboard, to your in-game name in PUBG Mobile, you may follow these steps:

#1 If you don't have a rename card, buy one from the 'Shop' section.

#2 Tap on the rename card to change your name and add special symbols to it.

#3 Visit the NickFinder website to get thousands of special characters and nicknames.

#4 On this website, you can select "Cool Text Generator' to get fancy names for yourself.

#5 Or you can try "Fancy Text Symbols" to get hundreds of stylish symbols for your in-game character name.

Players can buy rename cards from the 'Shop' section from UC, or they can get some free rename cards from Progress Missions also. You can also check how to get free rename cards and M416 skin from Crew Challenge.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile.