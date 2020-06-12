PUBG Lite: PUBG mobile lite 0.18.0 Beta Release date and new features

Release date of latest update to lite version is out, as per unofficial sources

This update will bring with it a new Miramar map, training mode and more

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 Beta

PUBG mobile lite will soon be getting its much-anticipated 0.18.0 update, with a whole host of new and exciting features & additions. Furthermore, the release date for the PUBG mobile lite 0.18.0 update has also been revealed, which players and fans can go and check out here as well.

One particular thing that has on everyone's minds in the PUBG community is the launch of the beta version. As usual, whenever the developers come up with a new version of the game, beta testing for the same is conducted a month before said release. Surprisingly, that update has been not released yet, and this has left players salivating at the prospects of finally getting their hands on the same.

To delve a little further into this topic, this article will be talking about the reveal of the expected release date of the PUBG mobile lite 0.18.0 beta version, along with a list of new additions to the same.

PUBG mobile lite 0.18.0 Beta update Release Date

According to a few unofficial sources — and leaks that have surfaced online — the PUBG mobile 0.18.0 update will be released somewhere between 25th June 2020 to 30th June 2020. As we all know, the game is fast-approaching its first anniversary, and therefore, PUBG Corporation will not take too much time and will most definitely release the update in the coming weeks.

One piece of good news for fans is that the registration regarding the same has also begun, and players will have to fill a survey to register for the same. Those interested can also check the article below for a better understanding on how to go about registering.

How to register for PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 beta update?

New Features: Miramar Map, Training mode and more

The developers are finally adding a new Miramar map to the game. It is basically the same map that was already introduced in the earlier version of the game, i.e., PUBG mobile. Players will also get access to some exclusive weapons and vehicles when they hop onto Miramar map.

A new training mode will also make its way to your phones following the release of the latest update. It is basically a mode where players can work on their aiming skills, with the availability of all weapons and infinite ammo. In fact, players will also get access to all the attachments, just like the standard version of PUBG mobile.