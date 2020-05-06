PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Release Date in India

PUBG Mobile's 0.18.0 update is ready to hit global servers, and developers have all but completed the update's beta testing. The latest PUBG Mobile update will bring the Mad Miramar or Miramar 2.0 map, the Safety Scramble Mode, the Jungle Adventure Mode, and much more.

The release date of the update in India has also been announced officially, along with the patch notes, and the update is set to hit Indian servers on 7th May.

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Release Date in India

As mentioned above, the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update will release in India on 7th May 2020, and will add a lot of new features to the game.

The size of the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update will be 1.97 GB for Android devices and 2.21 GB for iOS devices. Players will be able to download the same from the respective app stores i.e., Google Play Store for Android and Apple Store for iOS devices.

What feature(s) are you most excited about in 0.18.0? 👀



Mad Miramar arrives on May 7th! pic.twitter.com/tTdiLVtvCR — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 4, 2020

There will be no downtime- the servers will not be taken down for maintenance during the update. Players are suggested to update the game as soon as possible, as players using the older version of the game will not be able to play with the ones who are using the game's latest version.

PUBG Mobile shared details about the update on their official YouTube channel:

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Features

The new update will add the following features and modes to the game:

Advertisement

Updated Miramar with Sandstorm

Win94 with 2.7x Scope

Canted Sight Available

New Classic Mode Content: Jungle Adventure in Sanhok (Available Soon)

New Customizable Weapon System: Guncraft Finishes (Available Soon)

New Weapon: P90 in Arena Mode

Royale Pass Season 13: Toy Playground (Available May 13th)

Bluehole Mode: Brand New EvoGround Experience (Available Soon)

New Anti-Cheating Implementation: Points Protection Against Cheater Kills.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile Season 13 leaked emotes and vehicle skins