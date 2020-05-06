PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update size revealed

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Size

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 official patch notes have been released. The developers are now ready to push the update on the global servers on 7th May 2020.

The new update will bring Miramar 2.0 or Mad Miramar. Safety Scramble Mode, Jungle Adventure Mode and Cheer Park will also be added to the game during the said update.

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Size

The size of the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update will be 1.97 GB for Android devices and 2.21 GB for iOS devices.

The new update will be available for both the platforms on 7th May 2020. Players will be able to download the same from the respective app stores i.e., Google Play Store for Android and Apple Store for iOS devices.

There will be no downtime i.e.; the servers will not be taken down for maintenance during the update. Players are suggested to update the game as soon as possible as players from the older version of the game will not be able to play with the ones with the game's latest version.

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Features

0.18.0 New Features

The new update will add the following features and modes to the game:

Updated Miramar with Sandstorm

Win94 with 2.7x Scope

Canted Sight Available

New Classic Mode Content: Jungle Adventure in Sanhok (Available Soon)

New Customizable Weapon System: Guncraft Finishes (Available Soon)

New Weapon: P90 in Arena Mode

Royale Pass Season 13: Toy Playground (Available May 13th)

Bluehole Mode: Brand New EvoGround Experience (Available Soon)

New Anti-Cheating Implementation: Points Protection Against Cheater Kills.



Here are the details in this regard as shared by PUBG Mobile on their YouTube channel:

Players who update the game before 13th May 2020 will receive the following additional rewards:

1 Radio

2,888 BP

3 Lieutenant Parsec Backpack.

After the 0.18.0 Update, the PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass will be released on 13th May 2020 where the players would be able to complete RP missions to unlock exclusive RP rewards.

Royale Pass Season 13 is called Toy Playground and would be based on the toy theme.

