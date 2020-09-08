PUBG Mobile 1.0 Update for Android: OBB download link

PUBG Mobile 1.0 update has officially released on the Google Play Store, and the game servers are live now. The latest update has added several features to the game. The version includes the new Erangel 2.0 map, Cheer Park 2.0, enhancements to the Livik map, and much more.

The size of the PUBG Mobile 1.0 update is around 1.8GB for Android devices. For newer players, the size of the game will be approximately 2.27 GB. For those who are unable to download it from the Google Play Store, we have prepared a detailed guide to install the game.

Here's how you can download and install PUBG Mobile 1.0 update OBB.

Steps to download and install PUBG Mobile 1.0 update OBB

PUBG Mobile 1.0 Update OBB download link: Click here

Download the OBB files of the game from the above link. Open file manager on your phone and click on downloaded file Android_trunk_No73_1.0.11047_Shipping_Google_CE.signed.shell.apk Allow installation from unknown sources if you haven't enabled it yet. Navigate to settings>safety, and privacy> Install apps from Unknown Sources. Once the installation of the APK file is complete, create a new folder 'com.tencent.ig' in Android/OBB. Copy and paste the downloaded OBB file of the game in the directory. Open the PUBG Mobile app and enjoy the game.

As mentioned earlier, the size of the update is around 1.8 GB. Thus, make sure that your phone has enough storage space to accommodate the game. In case the downloaded file indicates an error saying, 'There was a problem parsing the package', then consider downloading the APK and OBB files again.

PUBG Mobile 1.0 Update features

The latest update has introduced the following features and modes to the game:

New Classic Mode Gameplay: Erangel 2.0

Livik Improvements (New Weapon M1014)

Beyond A.C.E.-Themed Gameplay

Payload Mode (v2.0) is coming back

Halloween Infection Mode (available from October 23)

Graphic Quality Upgrades

Cheer Park: Training Ground Updates

Island in the Lake at Cheer Park

Cheer Park Halloween (available from October 23)

