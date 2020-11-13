PUBG Mobile 1.1 Update latest Hotfix: List of bug fixes and patches

PUBG Mobile has witnessed a steep rise in popularity over the past few years. Regular updates are among the few reasons behind the game's growing popularity. The periodic updates rolled out by the developers introduce new features, along with improving the existing ones to enhance the users' overall gaming experience.

PUBG Mobile 1.1 update hit the servers a few days ago and introduced several exciting features, including the much-awaited Metro Royale mode. There were some bugs in the game that the developers were quick to notice. They issued a hotfix patch on 12th November, i.e., yesterday.

In this article, we discuss the bug fixes, patches and what all was changed in the hotfix update.

PUBG MOBILE Update 1.1 Hotfix

1.7 MB patch

A post was made on the official subreddit of PUBG Mobile regarding the hotfix. The 1.7 MB in-game patch arrived yesterday and addressed several prominent in-game issues.

Hotfix Content

Here are all the fixes that have been included in the patch:

#1 Fixed the issue that vehicle control could not be customized

Advertisement

#2 Fixed the notification issue on the settings page

#3 Fixed the issue on the friend list which displayed recent teamed-up players

#4 Fixed the Metro Royale quick access issue

#5 Fixed the issue that Metro Royale's new user guide video could not be skipped

#6 Fixed the issue that the Metro Royale new user rewards could not be claimed

#7 Fixed some of the language localization and display issue

PUBG Mobile 1.1 Update

As stated earlier, PUBG Mobile 1.1 update hit the servers a few days ago. Players will receive the following in-game items for updating the game during the stipulated time frame, i.e., between 10th November to 15th November:

2888 BP

100 AG

Thorn Trooper Backpack (3d)

The Lightweight Installation Function has also made its way into the game, and the overall file size has been reduced to 610 MB. Players can click here to read more about it.

Also read: PUBG Mobile 1.1 update: Five best features from the latest global version update.