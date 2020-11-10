PUBG Mobile 1.1 update release date and time

The PUBG Mobile 1.1 update is all set to hit the global servers, and the patch notes for the update were also revealed. Since the beta version of the update was released, the players have been excited about the new Metro Royale mode, releasing with this update. Also, it will bring in themed gameplay – the Metro theme and the Winter Festival theme.

After the update is available, the users will able to download it directly from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

PUBG Mobile: Release date and time for 1.1 update

The PUBG Mobile 1.1 update will hit the servers on 10th November, and like the previous update, is expected to roll out from 11 PM UTC (4:30 AM IST) onwards.

The servers will not be taken down for maintenance, and the players will be unable to play the game just after updating it. However, the exact size for the update has not been revealed by the developers.

The users will also receive in-game rewards for updating the game between the stipulated time frame, i.e., between 10th November and 15th November (UTC+0).

They will receive the following in-game items

2888 BP

100 AG

Thorn Trooper Backpack (3d)

Players on different versions will not be able to invite each other, meaning that the older version will not support matchmaking with the newer one, and hence, they have to update the game.

PUBG Mobile 1.1 patch notes

New Metro Royale Mode

Metro theme (from November)

Winter Festival theme (from December)

Adjustment to the attributes of throwables

New security content includes the server selection, which means that the players will be unable to switch servers from Season 16 onwards after changing, which they would have to do 60 days before changing it again.

