PUBG Mobile Season 16: Release date, theme, leaked tier rewards, and more

Season 15 of PUBG Mobile, released on 15th September, will end soon. Fans of this game are excited for the arrival of the upcoming season and its Royale Pass.

This article looks at the various details of the upcoming PUBG Mobile Season 16.

PUBG Mobile: Recap of all the Season 16 details

As usual, every season in this title lasts around two months. Players can then look forward to the next season commencing after the current one ends.

The Royale Pass of Season 15 will finish on 15th November, after which the RP section will get locked for around 24 hours, and players won’t be able to claim the rewards.

Several YouTubers have speculated that Season 16 of PUBG Mobile is going to begin on 17th November.

As always, there will be two paid variants of the Royale Pass — Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus. Their costs are expected to remain the same, and users will be able to procure them for 600 UC and 1800 UC, respectively. They also have the option of subscription.

In the PUBG Mobile 1.1 update patch notes, the developers stated that the theme of the Royale Pass would be A Metro-exclusive one. Also, they mentioned that there would be some changes to the RP perks in Season 16. Users can click here to check out the patch notes.

With the end of Season 15, the players' ranks will also reset, and they’ll receive the season-end rewards. They then have to start grinding again up the tiers.

Leaked tier rewards

Here are a few of the leaked tier rewards:

Gold

Platinum

Ace

Conqueror

Players can view the following video to know more about the tier rewards:

Some of the RP rewards have also been leaked, and users can check them out in the video below:

