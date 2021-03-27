PUBG Mobile 1.3: Season 18 Week 3 RP missions revealed

At the start of every season, PUBG Mobile introduces a new Royale Pass that provides players with a new set of items, including emotes, sets, skins and more.

Players have to work their way through numerous daily and weekly missions to net RP Points and progress in the Royale Pass.

PUBG Mobile Season 18 Week 3 RP missions have now been unlocked for Royale Pass EZ Mission license holders.

RP EZ Mission License in PUBG Mobile

This article provides players with an overview of the Week 3 missions.

PUBG Mobile Season 18 Week 3 RP missions revealed

Here is a list of all the PUBG Mobile 18 Week 3 RP missions, alongside the corresponding RP Points.

#1 Win a Classic match 1 time while wearing a Military Vest (Lv. 3) (75 RP Points)

#2 Choose 1 of 3 missions (150 RP Points)

Kill 20 enemies with DP-28 in Classic mode

Kill 6 enemies with Pistol in any mode.

Kill 12 enemies with M249 in Classic mode

#3 Choose 1 of 2 missions (75 RP Points)

Kill 8 enemies with Kar98K in Classic mode.

Eliminate 50 enemies with the Kar98K in Arena

#4 Deal 7500 damage in Arena (75 RP Points)

#5 Reach Platinum or above in Classic mode. (75 RP Points)

#6 Restore 1500 Health in Classic mode. (125 RP Points)

#7 Choose 1 of 3 missions (75 RP Points)

Land on any rooftop in Hospital (Erangel) 3 times in Classic mode.

Land on any rooftop in El Pozo (Miramar) 3 times in Classic mode.

Land on any rooftop in Bootcamp (Sanhok) 3 times in Classic mode.

#8 Pick up Foregrip in 20 matches in Classic mode. (75 RP Points)

Players can check out the video given below for more details on the RP Week 3 missions:

