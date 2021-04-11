PUBG Mobile 1.3: Season 18 Week 5 RP missions revealed

Royale Pass is one of the main ways to acquire various PUBG Mobile rewards, which often includes numerous emotes, outfits, car and airplane finishes, and more.

Players have to collect RP Points to increase their rank and collect the items. They can usually obtain these points by completing weekly and daily missions.

These missions are unlocked a week in advance for users with a Royale Pass EZ Mission license.

This article details the PUBG Mobile Season 18 Week 5 RP missions that have been revealed.

PUBG Mobile Season 18 Week 5 RP mission revealed

The following is a list of all PUBG Mobile Season 18 Week 5 RP missions, along with the respective RP Points:

#1 Kill three enemies while driving a vehicle in Classic mode (75 RP Points)

#2 Choose 1 of 3 missions (150 RP Points)

Kill 5 enemies in a single match in Classic mode.

Kill more than 12 players in a single match in Arena.

Complete 2 brothers in Arms matches.

#3 Choose 1 of 2 missions (75 RP Points)

Eliminate 200 enemies with the SCAR – L in Arena.

Kill 20 enemies with SCAR – L in Classic mode.

#4 Open 8 Air Drops in Classic mode (75 RP Points)

#5 Travel more than 30000m while operating any vehicle in Classic mode (125 RP Points)

#6 Choose 1 of 3 missions (75 RP Points)

Kill 6 enemies with Shotguns in Livik in Classic mode.

Kill 6 enemies with Shotguns in Erangel in Classic mode.

Use Panzerfaust 10 times in Classic mode.

#7 Choose 1 of 2 missions (75 RP Points)

Eliminate 150 enemies with the M16A4 in Arena.

Kill 15 enemies with M16A4 in Classic mode.

#8 Pick up Compensator in 20 matches in Classic mode.

Users can also watch the YouTube video below to outline all the Week 5 RP missions in PUBG Mobile.

