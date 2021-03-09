PUBG Mobile 1.3 Update Season 18 start date revealed

With Season 17 of PUBG Mobile coming to an end, fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the next season.

The Royale Pass of Season 18 will be based on the Hundred Rhythms theme and will bring numerous cosmetic items to the game. Players will be able to choose rank rewards twice as they progress through the pass.

PUBG Mobile Season 18 start date

According to the RP section, Season 17 will come to an end on March 15, 2021. The RP section will be locked once it concludes, and players will not be able to complete missions to obtain rewards.

As per the patch notes, Season 18 will begin on March 17. At the end of the season, players' ranks will reset as usual, and they will receive rewards based on the ranks achieved by them during the course of the season.

End date of the Royale Pass

There will be two paid variants in the new season – the Elite Pass and the Elite Pass Plus. They will cost 600 UC and 1800 UC, respectively.

Players will also get an opportunity to select between two advanced sets at rank 1 and 50. They will receive a Violin Music Set and a mysterious Kar98K Finish at the last rank.

Leaked RP rewards

Players can check out the PUBG Mobile Season 18 Royale Pass reward leaks in the following video:

PUBG Mobile 1.3 update features

Here are some of the features that are making their way into PUBG Mobile with the 1.3 update:

New Firearm: Mosin-Nagant Sniper Rifle

New Vehicle - Motor Glider

New Cheer Park Theme: Anniversary Celebration Music Festival

Hundred Rhythms Mode (From March 9)

Clowns' Tricks Gameplay (From March 31)

Melee Weapon Display Feature

Click here to read the detailed patch notes.

