How to download PUBG Mobile 1.3 update (global version APK) for worldwide users: Step-by-step beginners guide

The much-awaited PUBG Mobile 1.3 update is finally out, and players are hyped about the various new changes that have arrived in-game. A few notable features are:

New Game Mode: Hundred Rhythms New Sniper Rifle: Mosin Nagant New Vehicle: Motor Glider

Players can click here to read the patch notes regarding all the new aspects that have arrived with the PUBG Mobile 1.3 update.

Also, users will receive certain rewards for updating the game between March 9th and March 14th:

3,000 BP

100 AG

Cute Kitten - Pan (3d)

They can download the latest update via the APK file present on the official website of the game. This article provides a step-by-step guide to do so.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from that country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Also read: PUBG Mobile 1.3 update: Patch notes, release time, update size, and more

Advertisement

Download PUBG Mobile 1.3 update (global version APK) for worldwide users: Detailed beginners guide

The APK file size is around 943 MB, and that of the resource pack varies depending on the option that the players select. Therefore, they have to ensure they have sufficient space available.

PUBG Mobile 1.3 version APK download: Click here

Players can follow these steps to download the latest version of PUBG Mobile on their devices:

Step 1: First, they must download the APK file via the link provided above.

Step 2: They have to enable the ‘install from unknown source’ option if not done previously, and install the APK file.

Step 3: After the installation, gamers can open PUBG Mobile. They have to then choose the desired resource pack: Low-spec Resource Pack or HD Resource Pack.

Step 4: Upon conclusion of the download of the resources, they can log in to their accounts and enjoy playing PUBG Mobile on their devices.

In case users encounter an error stating, “There was a problem parsing the package error,” they can consider re-downloading the file and following the steps given above again.

Disclaimer: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious, several new players often search for these “newbie” tips and tricks.

Also read: New Mosin-Nagant Sniper in PUBG Mobile 1.3 update: Everything we know so far