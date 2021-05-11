PUBG Mobile 1.4 update for Android: APK+OBB download link for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile 1.4 update is finally available for players on Android and iOS platforms. This will bring Godzilla vs Kong themed in-game content, including game modes that will offer them a refreshing battle royale experience.

The game's servers will not be taken down for maintenance, and hence users will be able to try out the newest features right after updating their game. They will also receive additional rewards for downloading the update before May 16th.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how players can download the latest version of PUBG Mobile.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

How to download and install PUBG Mobile 1.4 update using APK

To download PUBG Mobile’s latest version, players do not need an OBB file. The APK is sufficient.

PUBG Mobile 1.4 update APK download link: Click here

The APK file size is 990 MB. The in-game patch size will vary slightly. Therefore, players must ensure enough free storage space is available on their device before going ahead with the download.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to installing the PUBG Mobile 1.4 update

Step 1: First, users must download the PUBG Mobile 1.4 update APK file from the link provided above.

Step 2: Next, they have to enable the "Install from unknown source" option if this option hasn’t been toggled on previously.

Step 3: Then, players must locate and install the APK file.

Step 4: After the installation is complete, they have to open it. Once the in-game patches are complete, users can enjoy trying out the game’s latest version.

If a parsing error is displayed during the APK file’s installation, then they can consider redownloading the file and again follow the same steps provided above.

PUBG Mobile 1.4 update patch notes

Here are some of the patch notes for the PUBG Mobile 1.4 update:

New Arena Map: The Hangar (starts June 1)

New Vehicle: Coupe RB

New Shooting Mode: OTS (Over the Shoulder)

Gun optimization and balance

Basic Performance Improvements

Royale Pass S19: Traverse (starts May 17)

Security Improvements

New Friends Features

Players can click here to read in-depth patch notes

