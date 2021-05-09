PUBG Mobile 1.4 update patch notes, release time, update size, and more

PUBG Mobile players eagerly wait for periodic updates as they usually bring in numerous new features like game modes, weapons, vehicles, and improvements that improve the enhanced overall experience.

The new PUBG Mobile 1.4 update is in the offings and is scheduled to be released on May 11, 2021. Developers have advised users to download the update as soon as they receive it because older versions will not support matchmaking with those on the latest version.

This article provides users with an overview of the latest update.

PUBG Mobile 1.4 update: All you need to know

Patch notes

Here are some of the patch notes for the PUBG Mobile 1.4 update:

Titan Strikes

Titan Last Stand (May 25 - June 8)

Microcosm (June 9 - July 5)

New Arena Map: The Hangar (starts June 1)

New Vehicle: Coupe RB

New Shooting Mode: OTS (Over the Shoulder)

Gun optimization and balance

Basic Performance Improvements

Royale Pass S19: Traverse (starts May 17)

Security Improvements

New Friends Features

Players can read the in-depth patch notes using this link.

Rewards

Usually, developers set up three rewards that users will receive for upgrading to the latest version between May 11 and May 16. They are as follows:

2888 BP

100 AG

Banana Bonanza (3 d) *1

Moreover, the game’s servers will not be taken down for maintenance, and therefore users will be able to enjoy the latest version as soon as they download it.

Release Time

A snip of the message posted in the official discord server

According to a message posted by Error 403, a PUBG Mobile community team member on the official server, the update will be released starting from May 11 (UTC +0), i.e., around 5:30 a.m. IST (GMT +5:30)

Size

PUBG Mobile 1.4 patch notes also shed light on the size of the update. It requires 660 MB of storage space on Android devices. Meanwhile, the iOS version requires 1.67 GB.

