PUBG Mobile 1.5 Tesla update low storage APK download file available on official website

The new PUBG Mobile 1.5 update was much-awaited and much-talked-about on the internet. It was the interesting PUBG Mobile x Tesla collab that got fans even more excited.

It was speculated that the game would undergo some futuristic-looking updates as Tesla was involved. And the new update looks as great as players had expected.

What the PUBG Mobile 1.5 update has promised

The Tesla update promises a new mode, a changed ranking system, and some major changes to the Erangel map. For instance, Pochinki will now show up as "Transit Center," and School will now be the "Tech Center."

For the new Mission Ignition mode, the game has teased some cool weapons like the ASM Akaban and MG3 LMG. Along with these new arms, players can surely expect some hot Tesla wheels to drive around the map.

Apart from this, the RP system has also undergone some changes. The Royal Pass will last for a month, with two RPs introduced in succession: Tek Era and Project T.

PUBG Mobile 1.5 update: Low storage APK file accessible on official website

A glimpse of the new update. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since the update has officially been released today, the APK files are available on the official PUBG Mobile website. Players can head over to the site and download version 1.5 of the APK from there.

For Android users, the file size is about 1 GB, and for iOS users, the download size is 1.6 GB. They can click here to get the APK file. To get the latest update, players do not require an OBB file.

Here's how to download the APK file and get the update

1) Players must visit the official website and download the APK file by clicking on the link, or they can click the APK link above.

2) The download will begin automatically. Once done, gamers should tap on the downloaded file.

3) The APK install will start automatically. Users should enable the "download from unknown source" permission to ensure a smooth download.

Alternatively, players can head to the Google Play Store or App Store to update the game.

Edited by Ravi Iyer