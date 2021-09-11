PUBG Mobile 1.6 update: Everything known so far

PUBG Mobile updates are released regularly, becoming one of the major causes of the game's rapid development. With each new version, a slew of the latest features is included, further improving the overall gameplay experience for the players.

Last month, the beta version of the forthcoming 1.6 update was released, giving gamers a sneak peek at some of its features. It included the Flora Menace game mode and reintroduced numerous popular ones such as the Infection Mode.

All the known information regarding the PUBG Mobile 1.6 update

The 1.6 update of PUBG Mobile will be released in a few days (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The new version is almost here, and the developers have recently announced its release date. On the official discord server of PUBG Mobile, they stated the following:

"Prepare yourselves, it is almost time for the resistance! Our version 1.6 update will be released on 14 September 2021 05:30. The Yarilo will be landing in Erangel shortly."

The official message on the Discord server of PUBG Mobile (Image via Discord)

Hence, on 14 September, the PUBG Mobile 1.6 update will be rolled out worldwide. It will be made available at UTC +0, which is 5:30 am IST.

To download it, Android users can either use the Google Play Store or APK file. At the same time, iOS players can head over to the Apple App Store to avail the 1.6 version of PUBG Mobile.

As always, the developers will likely provide players with certain rewards for updating to the latest version of PUBG Mobile. A new Royale Pass will also be made accessible a few days after the update's launch, granting them the opportunity to attain various rewards.

Also Read

After the release of the Royale Pass, gamers can go ahead and purchase the two different paid versions — Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus — for prices of 360 UC and 960 UC, respectively.

Edited by Ravi Iyer